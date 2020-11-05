NAU Roundup: Volleyball, soccer conference schedules released

The Northern Arizona volleyball team's spring 2021 schedule was announced by the Big Sky Conference Thursday, and the Lumberjacks' 16-match slate will begin at home versus the Sacramento State Hornets on Sunday, Jan. 24.
All 11 teams in the Big Sky will play 16 conference matches over the course of nine weeks, with a bye week included. Each team will play eight opponents -- four at home and four on the road -- on consecutive days at the same location. Matches are set for Sunday and Monday of each week.
The Jacks will not play any nonconference matches in the spring.
NAU, tied for second in the Big Sky Preseason Poll released in July, will open with Sacramento State and turn around to play the rival again on Monday, Jan. 25. The Lumberjacks head to Portland State the following week.
NAU's three other home opponents in the Rolle Activity Center are Eastern Washington, Southern Utah and Weber State. The team will also travel to Montana State and Idaho before concluding its regular season at Northern Colorado, the defending Big Sky champs, on March 14 and 15.
NAU's bye week is the final week of the season ahead of the Big Sky Championship. Northern Colorado will host the conference tournament that will feature the league's top eight teams in Greeley, Colorado, from March 31 to April 2.
Match times and potential attendance capacities for the Rolle Activity Center will be announced at a later date. All matches as scheduled are subject to change and will be subject to health guidelines from state, county and local officials.
Soccer
The Big Sky announced the soccer schedule as well.
The conference regular-season slate will consist of the usual single round robin, with each team playing nine contests beginning March 12. The regular-season champ will earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as the presidents' council approved not holding a Big Sky Championship back in June.
NAU will begin play March 12 at home against Eastern Washington. The conference-opener weekend continues with a Sunday match against Idaho.
Game times and potential attendance capacities for Lumberjack Stadium will be announced at a later date. All games as scheduled are subject to change and will be subject to health guidelines from state, county and local officials.
NAU's nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.
