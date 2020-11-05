NAU Roundup: Volleyball, soccer conference schedules released

NAU's three other home opponents in the Rolle Activity Center are Eastern Washington, Southern Utah and Weber State. The team will also travel to Montana State and Idaho before concluding its regular season at Northern Colorado, the defending Big Sky champs, on March 14 and 15.

NAU's bye week is the final week of the season ahead of the Big Sky Championship. Northern Colorado will host the conference tournament that will feature the league's top eight teams in Greeley, Colorado, from March 31 to April 2.

Match times and potential attendance capacities for the Rolle Activity Center will be announced at a later date. All matches as scheduled are subject to change and will be subject to health guidelines from state, county and local officials.

Soccer

The Big Sky announced the soccer schedule as well.

The conference regular-season slate will consist of the usual single round robin, with each team playing nine contests beginning March 12. The regular-season champ will earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament as the presidents' council approved not holding a Big Sky Championship back in June.