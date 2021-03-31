NAU Roundup: Volleyball smothers Sac State to advance to Big Sky tourney semifinals

In the Northern Arizona volleyball team’s first opportunity in the postseason, it smothered Sacramento State to advance to the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals.
The Lumberjacks (10-5) opened their run at a championship in Bank of Colorado Arena with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 sweep over the Hornets to move on to play top-seeded Weber State on Friday at 3 p.m.
“Our defense was really locked in,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “We blocked within our system really well. Our defense created some unforced errors on their side for sure, and you can every night if you play defense. We did a really good job getting into that flow right away today.”
NAU forced Sacramento State into 28 attack errors -- with 22 unforced -- as the Lumberjacks limited an opponent to a negative percentage for the first time this season. The Hornets (10-7) hit -.009, including -.171 in the morning’s opening set. In particular, NAU neutralized Sacramento State’s kills leader Bridgette Smith, the spring’s conference freshman of the year, to four kills and nine errors on 31 swings.
While the Lumberjacks only had one more kill (28-27) than the Hornets, they committed 17 fewer attacks. The Jacks also controlled the service line, recording 12 aces to just three by the Hornets.
Freshman Lyla Hollis led the ace assault with a career-high six, tying the school record for a three-set match. She is the fourth Lumberjack to record six aces, and the first since Jennifer Rogers in 1992.
“We’ve been back and forth this season between being too aggressive and being too easy,” Murphy said. “The last couple of weeks we settled into a good groove in practice about how to execute our serves in matches. This was the best that we served this year. If we can serve like this the rest of the tournament, I feel a lot of good things can go our way.”
Despite the lopsided first set score, it was the Hornets who held the early momentum scoring four straight points to take an 8-6 lead. But Hollis turned the tide immediately, recording the first three of her half dozen aces during a 7-0 run. When Hollis was not acing the Hornets, she created havoc as Sacramento State errors accounting for the other four points in the run.
NAU closed the first set by scoring 19 of the final 24 points. The Hornets, however, looked poised to even the match in the second game, keeping the Lumberjacks at bay until junior setter Aubrea Bandfield gave NAU its first lead at 17-16 with an ace.
Sacramento State quickly scored the next two points, only for NAU to rip off a 5-0 run, with Hollis once again at the service line to take the lead for good at 22-18. After the Hornets closed the gap to 22-20, sophomore Taylor Jacobsen provided the Jacks with side-out with one of her team-leading 10 kills.
Having denied Sacramento State the opportunity at a second-set win, NAU blitzed the Hornets with an 11-2 third set opening run featuring three aces by Jacobsen. NAU led wire-to-wire in the final game, with senior Heaven Harris putting the hammer on the match. Harris recorded four kills and three blocks in the third alone, propelling NAU to its third consecutive semifinal appearance.
“Today, we came out fearless knowing that every team in this tournament is going to be great competition,” Jacobsen said. “We had to come out leaving it all out on the court with a ton of energy. We executed our defense, frustrated their hitters and did what we do out there.”
Both teams registered six blocks and Sacramento State had the slight edge in digs, 50-47. Both Harris and freshman Jordan Elder recorded a team-high three blocks, while freshman Millie O’Ketter led all players with 22 digs.
NAU and Weber State will play in the first of two semifinal matches in Greeley, Colorado. The two split the regular-season series with the Lumberjacks handing the Wildcats their only blemish so far on a 16-1 spring campaign. Friday’s semifinal will be available on Pluto TV channel 1050.