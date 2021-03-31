NAU Roundup: Volleyball smothers Sac State to advance to Big Sky tourney semifinals

“We’ve been back and forth this season between being too aggressive and being too easy,” Murphy said. “The last couple of weeks we settled into a good groove in practice about how to execute our serves in matches. This was the best that we served this year. If we can serve like this the rest of the tournament, I feel a lot of good things can go our way.”

Despite the lopsided first set score, it was the Hornets who held the early momentum scoring four straight points to take an 8-6 lead. But Hollis turned the tide immediately, recording the first three of her half dozen aces during a 7-0 run. When Hollis was not acing the Hornets, she created havoc as Sacramento State errors accounting for the other four points in the run.

NAU closed the first set by scoring 19 of the final 24 points. The Hornets, however, looked poised to even the match in the second game, keeping the Lumberjacks at bay until junior setter Aubrea Bandfield gave NAU its first lead at 17-16 with an ace.

Sacramento State quickly scored the next two points, only for NAU to rip off a 5-0 run, with Hollis once again at the service line to take the lead for good at 22-18. After the Hornets closed the gap to 22-20, sophomore Taylor Jacobsen provided the Jacks with side-out with one of her team-leading 10 kills.