NAU Roundup: Volleyball returns to Rolle for homestand against EWU

Senior Heaven Harris, second on the team with 2.75 kills per set, is approaching the 1,000 kill mark for her career. She is 20 kills shy of becoming the 15th player in program history to join the 1,000 kill club. Freshman Lyla Hollis and junior Ryann Davis are third and fourth on the team in kills with 1.79 and 1.63 kills per set. Davis is coming off her best weekend of the season so far, hitting .370 and averaging 2.38 kills per set versus Montana State.

Freshman Millie O'Ketter ranks ninth in the league in digs (3.13), while junior Aubrea Bandfield ranks 10th in assists (5.42) for the Lumberjacks.

While NAU's record in Rolle since 2013 is an outstanding 71-14, Eastern Washington has not been a frequent visitor to Flagstaff during that span. In the last seven years, the Lumberjacks and Eagles have only squared off four times in Rolle as a result of Big Sky scheduling, and NAU has won three of those four matches, including last season's 3-0 sweep.

The Lumberjacks have won seven of the last nine meetings overall to close the all-time gap on the Eagles, who lead the series 37-31.