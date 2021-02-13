NAU Roundup: Volleyball returns to Rolle for homestand against EWU

Northern Arizona volleyball hosts Eastern Washington this weekend at 2 p.m. on Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday in their second homestand of the season in Rolle Activity Center.
The Lumberjacks return home after consecutive weeks on the road at Portland State and Montana State, going 3-1 for the stretch. NAU heads into the fourth weekend of the spring season with a 4-2 overall record and is currently fourth in the Big Sky Conference behind Weber State (4-0), Northern Colorado (5-1) and Idaho (3-1).
The Lumberjacks will play all three of the teams currently ahead of them in the standings during the second half of the season, starting with the Vandals next week. This weekend's homestand versus Eastern Washington, which heads to Flagstaff on a two-match winning streak, marks the spring's halfway point.
Last week NAU split its two matches against Montana State. The Lumberjacks, led by a career-high 26 kills by Taylor Jacobsen, defeated the Bobcats last Saturday in five sets before getting blanked the next day. Jacobsen's 26 kills were the most by a Lumberjack in a match since Kaylie Jorgenson totaled 26 in a five-set win over Sacramento State on Oct. 26, 2017.
Jacobsen leads the Lumberjacks, and ranks second in the Big Sky, in kills at 4.13 per set. She has registered double-digit kills in five of six matches this season and is also hitting .310 on the season.
Senior Heaven Harris, second on the team with 2.75 kills per set, is approaching the 1,000 kill mark for her career. She is 20 kills shy of becoming the 15th player in program history to join the 1,000 kill club. Freshman Lyla Hollis and junior Ryann Davis are third and fourth on the team in kills with 1.79 and 1.63 kills per set. Davis is coming off her best weekend of the season so far, hitting .370 and averaging 2.38 kills per set versus Montana State.
Freshman Millie O'Ketter ranks ninth in the league in digs (3.13), while junior Aubrea Bandfield ranks 10th in assists (5.42) for the Lumberjacks.
While NAU's record in Rolle since 2013 is an outstanding 71-14, Eastern Washington has not been a frequent visitor to Flagstaff during that span. In the last seven years, the Lumberjacks and Eagles have only squared off four times in Rolle as a result of Big Sky scheduling, and NAU has won three of those four matches, including last season's 3-0 sweep.
The Lumberjacks have won seven of the last nine meetings overall to close the all-time gap on the Eagles, who lead the series 37-31.
Offensively, Sage Brustad is the Eagles' leader with 2.56 kills per set and a team-high 10 service aces. Lindsey Russell ranks sixth in the conference in assists with 8.32 per set, while also averaging 2.56 digs per set. Catelyn Linke, the reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week, has been one of the league's top defenders this spring, ranking second in the conference with 4.43 digs per set.
Both matches will be streamed on Pluto TV Channel 1058.
Women's tennis
After two weeks of facing off with Pac-12 programs within the state, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team returns to its home courts this weekend.
Set for a meeting with the Utah State Aggies (1-3), the Lumberjacks (2-3) will look to continue their dominant run when playing in Flagstaff. Starting the year with a pair of 7-0 sweeps against Dixie State, NAU enters Saturday on a 12-match home win streak.
For the Aggies, they return to Flagstaff for the first time since beating the Lumberjacks 4-2 back on Feb. 10, 2019. The win snapped a four-match win streak NAU held against Utah State dating back to 2015, with the Lumberjacks returning the favor with a 5-2 win in Logan, Utah, last year.
Albeit playing with different partners, NAU's current No. 1 doubles team of Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland each earned doubles wins against the Aggies in last season's match. Bland finished with a 6-2 win at No. 1 while Millard came away with a 6-1 victory at No. 2.
In singles play, Elinor Beazley held on for a three-set victory at No. 5, beating Annaliese County 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Zara Ryan, Gabrielle Dekkers, Sidnee Lavatai, Renata Lombera and County all played singles or doubles last season and remain in the Aggies' lineup this year.
Like NAU, Utah State handed Dixie State a 7-0 loss to start the year, but has also dropped three straight matches since starting the year with a win. Just two days after opening the season with a victory, Utah State fell 4-3 to Idaho State, who was voted to finish ninth in the Big Sky Conference this season.
Losses to Denver and Colorado followed during a road trip this past season, with Utah State earning just one point and winning just two matches between the two contests.