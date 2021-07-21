NAU Roundup: Volleyball releases season schedule

Northern Arizona's volleyball schedule is filled with marquee names and NCAA Tournament teams as announced by Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy on Tuesday. As the Lumberjacks return to nonconference play after playing a Big Sky-only schedule in the spring, the team's first four weeks of the season is set to prepare them for a run toward the Big Sky Championship.

After opening the season against Florida State on Friday, Aug. 27, Northern Arizona will also face tournament host Louisiana State and Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, respectively.

"This is the hardest schedule we've had since I've been at NAU," Murphy said. "We're going to face a lot of teams who win a lot of matches and are going to be great in their conferences. The first weekend is going to be hard as it can get, and our team has this mentality that they want to play highly ranked teams and teams who will play in the NCAA Tournament so we can prove to ourselves where we are."

The opening trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will mark the first time Northern Arizona will match up against multiple Power Conference teams in the first weekend since taking on Mississippi State and Oregon State, along with Gonzaga, in 2003.