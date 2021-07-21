NAU Roundup: Volleyball releases season schedule

Northern Arizona's volleyball schedule is filled with marquee names and NCAA Tournament teams as announced by Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy on Tuesday. As the Lumberjacks return to nonconference play after playing a Big Sky-only schedule in the spring, the team's first four weeks of the season is set to prepare them for a run toward the Big Sky Championship.
After opening the season against Florida State on Friday, Aug. 27, Northern Arizona will also face tournament host Louisiana State and Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29, respectively.
"This is the hardest schedule we've had since I've been at NAU," Murphy said. "We're going to face a lot of teams who win a lot of matches and are going to be great in their conferences. The first weekend is going to be hard as it can get, and our team has this mentality that they want to play highly ranked teams and teams who will play in the NCAA Tournament so we can prove to ourselves where we are."
The opening trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will mark the first time Northern Arizona will match up against multiple Power Conference teams in the first weekend since taking on Mississippi State and Oregon State, along with Gonzaga, in 2003.
Both Florida State and Michigan were nationally ranked last season, with the Seminoles just missing out on the NCAA Tournament following a 14-5 campaign that had them fifth in the ACC at a 9-5 conference record. The Lumberjacks took the Wolverines, who were ranked No. 15 at the time, to five sets two years ago, and memorably swept LSU on their home court that same year.
Staying out east, Northern Arizona will play a midweek match at Nicholls State on Aug. 31 before making its way to Nacogdoches, Texas, for Stephen F. Austin's tournament from Sept. 2-4.
The teams in that tournament combined for a 54-18 record last season. Each team placed in the top three of their respective conferences, while Stephen F. Austin won the Southland Conference regular-season title. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi wound up winning the conference tournament to earn the league's auto bid to the NCAA Tournament.
After two weeks on the road, the Lumberjack Classic returns to the Rolle Activity Center beginning Sept. 10, as Northern Arizona officially welcomes fans back to its home gym for the first time in two years.
Fans will be treated to an exciting two days of volleyball with Arizona State, UC Davis and Utah Valley traveling to Flagstaff. The Lumberjacks' home opener is slated for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, versus UC Davis before the nightcap against the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. The Lumberjack Classic concludes with Northern Arizona hosting Utah Valley, the reigning WAC Tournament champion and NCAA Tournament participant, the following day at 2 p.m.
"Our tournament is going to be tough," Murphy said. "Obviously there is no replacing our home atmosphere, and our players – everybody – missed it. We're looking forward to showing how much we've improved over the last year and where we are as a team in a high-quality tournament."
The Lumberjacks' nonconference schedule wraps up with a home-and-home against New Mexico. The two teams will play in Rolle on Sept. 16 before the rematch in Albuquerque on Sept. 18.
Northern Arizona opens Big Sky play -- and wraps up a stretch of six of seven matches at home -- on Sept. 23 and 25 versus Idaho and Eastern Washington. The two matches will be the first of a 16-game conference slate.
Among the Big Sky teams NAU will play twice is the defending conference champion Weber State -- first at home on Oct. 16 and then in the final weekend of the season on Nov. 11.
Northern Arizona's home finale will be versus Sacramento State on Nov. 6 before closing out the regular season at Weber State and Idaho State the following weekend. The Big Sky tournament, at a site yet to be determined, will take place from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20.
"We won't be surprised once we get to conference after our preseason," Murphy said. "We would have played really good teams and prepared our team the way we want to going into conference. We know there are a ton of challenges out there in the Big Sky, but we won't be surprised by it."
Northern Arizona is planning for full capacity inside Rolle Activity Center after playing without fans in the spring.