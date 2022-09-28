NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball prepares for week of home matches

The Northern Arizona volleyball team looks to pick up its first conference win of the season and snap an extended skid, with a pair of home matches versus Sacramento State and Portland State in the Rolle Activity Center this week.

Northern Arizona will host Sacramento State for 6:30 p.m. Thursday match and Portland State on Saturday at noon.

Northern Arizona (1-8, 0-2 Big Sky) enters the week after dropping its first two conference matches of the season last week. After a five-set loss to Montana last Thursday at home, the Lumberjacks traveled to the two-time defending Big Sky regular-season champion Weber State on Saturday, losing in four sets.

The 0-2 Big Sky start is just the sixth such start in program history. However, despite the rare occurrence, Northern Arizona once bounded back from such a start. In 1997, the Lumberjacks rebounded from an 0-2 Big Sky start to finish third in the league with an 11-5 record. Three years later, Northern Arizona won 12 of its final 13 matches after starting 0-3 in league play to share the conference regular-season title.

To notch their first Big Sky victory of the season and break a six-match losing streak overall, the Lumberjacks will welcome in two of the Big Sky's four 2-0 teams. Northern Arizona will have recent history on its side as well, having won 13 of the last 14 meetings against Sacramento State and eight straight versus Portland State in Rolle.

Lumberjacks outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen recorded a career-high 28 kills last Thursday against Montana -- which set her career-high for the second straight match -- before missing the Weber State match on Saturday. Jacobsen ranks seventh in the country with 5.13 kills per set.

In Jaoobsen's absence, redshirt freshman Kacee Moore logged a team-high 11 kills against the Wildcats, marking her third straight double-digit kill match. Since making her debut two weeks ago, Moore is averaging 2.28 kills per set. Freshman Kylie Moran also returned to action in her first extended run since Sept. 2 against the Wildcats and posted a season-high eight kills.

Defensively, juniors Millie O'Ketter and Kate Hatch continued to lock down, with both players reaching double-digit digs in both matches. O'Ketter, coming off a season-high 27 digs versus Weber State, ranks 55th in the country with a Big Sky-leading 4.53 digs per set, while Hatch -- who has posted four consecutive double-doubles -- is averaging 3.21 digs per set.

Sacramento State completed a 2-0 opening weekend of conference play with victories over Idaho and Idaho State and are 6-8 overall as a result.

Portland State opened conference with an impressive home sweep over Weber State before concluding the weekend with a five-set win at Eastern Washington. Riding a three-match winning streak and winners of four of their last five, the Vikings -- who are third as a team in kills per set (12.41) and fourth in hitting percentage (.208) in the league -- are 7-6 overall.