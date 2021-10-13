NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball makes return to Rolle for stretch of home matches

After four straight matches on the road, the Northern Arizona volleyball team begins a stretch of four in the Rolle Activity Center, and an overall stretch of six of eight at home this week, versus Idaho State and Weber State. Northern Arizona's match versus Idaho State on Thursday will kick off Homecoming Week on campus. The Lumberjacks will then host the defending Big Sky champions, Weber State, on Saturday.

"We're not perfect yet, but we're getting there," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy. "We're not exactly where I think we'll be in three or four weeks. But we've learned how to manage matches and stay at a good emotional level. Over the last couple of weeks, we've competed at a more mature level. Being on the road, there are a lot of distractions and a lot of challenges, and I'm really proud of the way we approached those matches and worked our way through them."

The Lumberjacks completed a long stretch away from Flagstaff last week, earning a split on the road with a sweep at Sacramento State on Thursday before falling to Portland State in four sets Saturday. With the split, Northern Arizona is 4-2 in the Big Sky Conference, tied for fourth in the league, and 6-9 overall after having won five of its last eight matches.