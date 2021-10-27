NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball heads to the Northwest this weekend

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team travels to the Northwest for matches against Eastern Washington on Thursday and Idaho on Saturday.

This week's matchups will be the first two opponents NAU will face for a second time this season after going through the entire conference over the last five weeks. The Lumberjacks opened the Big Sky schedule with three-set home victories over both the Eagles and the Vandals last month. The Lumberjacks dominated the box scores, hitting a combined .301 and averaging 1.83 aces and 2.50 blocks per set.

Junior Taylor Jacobsen was unstoppable, earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors after averaging 4.67 kills per set on .365 hitting. She was far from the only Lumberjack to shine, as sophomore Millie O'Ketter averaged 5.17 digs and sophomore Jordan Elder averaged 1.50 blocks the first time around against the two teams.

NAU heads out on the road after notching its sixth sweep of the season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Montana. NAU is fifth in the Big Sky at 6-4 and is 8-11 overall.