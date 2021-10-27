NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball heads to the Northwest this weekend

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team travels to the Northwest for matches against Eastern Washington on Thursday and Idaho on Saturday.
This week's matchups will be the first two opponents NAU will face for a second time this season after going through the entire conference over the last five weeks. The Lumberjacks opened the Big Sky schedule with three-set home victories over both the Eagles and the Vandals last month. The Lumberjacks dominated the box scores, hitting a combined .301 and averaging 1.83 aces and 2.50 blocks per set.
Junior Taylor Jacobsen was unstoppable, earning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors after averaging 4.67 kills per set on .365 hitting. She was far from the only Lumberjack to shine, as sophomore Millie O'Ketter averaged 5.17 digs and sophomore Jordan Elder averaged 1.50 blocks the first time around against the two teams.
NAU heads out on the road after notching its sixth sweep of the season Saturday with a 3-0 win over Montana. NAU is fifth in the Big Sky at 6-4 and is 8-11 overall.
"We see when we're consistent, we're very tough to beat and that's top to bottom in our conference," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "We just have to keep learning it and going through experiences. You have to go through individually and as a team to learn those lessons. Hopefully over the next three weeks, we can get more situations where we can keep moving forward so we can be ready for the conference tournament."
Eastern Washington is 4-6 in conference and 8-10 overall after splitting its road trip through Idaho State and Weber State last week. The Eagles opened the week with a five-set win over the Bengals before being swept by the Wildcats. All four of Eastern Washington's Big Sky wins have come in five sets. Maya McClellan leads the Eagles in kills at 2.63 per set, including an average of 2.73 in conference play. Sage Brustad runs complementary to McClellan in Eastern Washington's attack, averaging 2.25 kills per set on the season.
Idaho picked up its first conference victory of the season on Saturday, sweeping Idaho State on the road. The victory snapped the Vandals' nine-match skid to open Big Sky play. The Vandals are 4-15 overall and 1-9. Delaney Nicoll has provided Idaho an offensive jolt in conference play, ranking third in the Big Sky with 3.50 kills per set. Overall this season, Nicoll is averaging 3.07 kills per set, right behind Allison Munday's team-leading average of 3.12.