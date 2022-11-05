NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball heads to Northern Colorado seeking series sweep

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will seek their first road win today against Northern Colorado since 2016, having already beaten the streaking Bears once at home this season.

While Northern Colorado has rolled up six consecutive victories since falling to Northern Arizona in Rolle Activity Center on Oct. 8, the Lumberjacks have lost three straight and five of their past six since the match.

Sitting second in the Big Sky at 8-3, with a 14-8 record overall, Northern Colorado is in pursuit of the top spot in the conference and the chance to return the Big Sky tournament to its home court in 2023 after hosting during the spring and in 2018. On the other end of the conference standings, Northern Arizona enters the weekend at 3-15 overall and 2-9 in the Big Sky. Sitting a 1.5 matches back of Idaho State (11-12, 3-7 Big Sky) for the eighth and final conference tournament berth, Northern Arizona faces a crucial stretch in its final five conference matches.

After traveling to Northern Colorado, Northern Arizona will host the third-place Weber State Wildcats and Idaho State to close out its home schedule before traveling to seventh-place Eastern Washington and 10th-place Idaho to wrap up the regular season.

Looking to bounce back from a tough loss at Sacramento State, Northern Arizona's offense will hope to return to where it was against Northern Colorado in the first meeting. Hitting .218 against the Bears, the fifth-best percentage this season, the Lumberjacks managed just .137 in a loss against the Sacramento State Hornets last week.

A bright spot, junior Jordan Elder hit .406 against Portland State and Sacramento State last week with 2.67 kills per set and five block assists in the two matches. Freshman Kylie Moran ranked second for the week with 1.83 kills per set and a .135 hit percentage.

As a team, Northern Arizona still ranks 58th in the nation and first in the Big Sky with 36.2 total attacks per set. However, the Lumberjacks are eighth in the Big Sky with a .185 hitting percentage this season.

Defensively, Millie O'Ketter's 4.36 digs per set ranks second in the Big Sky and 81st in the nation as the junior is 63 digs away from reaching 1,000 for her career.

Sweeping four of their six wins since falling in Flagstaff, Northern Colorado is led by Kailey Jo Ince and Makenzie Harris, who rank third and fourth in kills per set with 3.51 and 3.30 in the Big Sky so far this season. Syd Cole leads the Big Sky with 11.3 assists per set, positioning herself seventh in the nation this season.

Soccer

The Lumberjacks escaped the semifinals of the Big Sky Championship with a 1-1 (4-2) victory in penalties over Weber State on Friday in Greeley, Colorado.

NAU, the top seed, went up early in the second half on a goal from Josie Novak. The Wildcats responded with their own strike in the 82nd minute.

Neither team scored in overtime, as the Lumberjacks defense and goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran kept the ball out of harm's way to lead to penalty kicks.

Weber State missed a shot wide on the second shot, and Corcoran made a save on the fourth. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks scored on all their attempts, and needed just four of the five to secure the win. Ryle Curran's strike sealed the victory.

The Wildcats were the only Big Sky Conference team that defeated the Lumberjacks in the regular season. Friday's victory served as a bit of revenge.

“We learned a tough lesson at Weber State and it was a night that we’ll never forget, but it was a night we learned from," interim coach Alan Berrios said. on the ESPN+ broadcast, "and we’re just super thankful that we came out on top because it could have gone either way."

The Lumberjacks will face Idaho in the final on Sunday. NAU defeated the Vandals, 1-0, earlier in the season.