NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball heads to Montana, Montana State this weekend

The Northern Arizona volleyball team is heading on the road for a trip to Missoula and Bozeman, looking to use momentum gained from Saturday's upset win against Northern Colorado to pick up a pair of Big Sky wins at Montana and Montana State today and Sunday, respectively.

Northern Arizona (2-10, 1-4 Big Sky) is heading into the matchups coming off a 3-2 victory at home against Northern Colorado.

Northern Arizona will face a 10-7 (3-2 Big Sky) Montana team, sitting at No. 4 in the conference standings. Montana State, meanwhile, holds a record of 6-11 (2-3 in Big Sky) and is eighth in the conference standings ahead of this week's matches.

After opening conference play with three consecutive wins, Montana is coming off back-to-back losses to Sacramento State and Portland State. The Grizzlies are led by Paige Clark, who has recorded 211 kills and 26 blocks at the net. Setter Carly Anderson ranks No. 3 in the Big Sky in assists with 579 on the season, averaging 9.81.

Northern Arizona and Montana last met on the court in Flagstaff on Sept. 22, with the former falling 3-2 in its conference opener.

The Bobcats are on a three-match skid. Sophomore Courtney Weatherby leads the team through 17 matches with 135 kills, averaging 2.14 a set on 458 attempts.

The Lumberjacks and the Bobcats will enter their first matchup of the season on Saturday. Northern Arizona leads the series 43-27 overall.

Soccer

The Lumberjacks are looking to continue their winning streak on the road this week as they play at Northern Colorado and Montana today and Sunday, respectively.

Northern Arizona holds a record of 4-5-4, starting conference play 3-1. The Lumberjacks have not started Big Sky play this well since the 2021 spring season -- which they reached the conference final.

This week Maddie Shafer was awarded her second conference offensive player of the week honor after scoring match-winning goals against Eastern Washington and Idaho. Shafer leads the conference in points with 14 total, and has scored five goals this season.

Trinity Corcoran earned her first defensive player of the week nod after recording her sixth shutout of the season in her ninth start. Corcoran moved up to No. 17 in the country in save percentage at 0.872. The sophomore goalkeeper has a save percentage of .944 in the Big Sky, only allowing one goal through four matches.

Northern Colorado (4-8-3, 0-4-1 Big Sky) sits in last place in the conference standings and has not won a match since a 5-0 victory over North Dakota State on Sept. 4.

The Lumberjacks' all-time series with the Bears stands at 10-10-1, but the Bears won the last meeting in Flagstaff in the 2021 fall season.

Montana will enter the weekend matchup with a 5-4-6 record (2-2-1 Big Sky).

Leading goal scorer Delaney Lou Schorr has recorded six goals and one assist through five starts and 14 matches played.

Montana has won the last three against Northern Arizona, the latest coming last season in a 1-0 Grizzlies win in Flagstaff last year.