NAU Roundup: Volleyball heads to conference tournament

The path to a Big Sky Championship and NCAA Tournament berth for the Northern Arizona volleyball team begins Thursday against fourth-seeded Montana State in Weber State's Swenson Gym.
The Lumberjacks enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed after posting a 10-6 Big Sky record. They concluded the regular season at 12-13 overall, having won four of their last five matches.
If the Lumberjacks win, they will advance to the semifinals to meet either No. 1 Weber State and No. 8 Montana on Friday. The championship match is slated for Saturday.
Weber State, the tournament host, and Northern Colorado shared the regular-season title and are the top two seeded teams, with Portland State ahead of Montana State and NAU.
The Bobcats and Lumberjacks finished with identical conference records, but Montana State held the head-to-head tiebreaker via a 3-2 win on Oct. 21 in Flagstaff.
Sacramento State, Eastern Washington and Montana round out the tournament field.
The conference season featured its share of ups and downs as NAU won four of five, but also started with a 4-1 mark. In between, the Lumberjacks went 2-4. Still, the Lumberjacks head into the tournament with momentum on their side, led by their three All-Conference players.
Junior Taylor Jacobsen, senior Ryann Davis and redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer paced a Lumberjacks attack that recorded a season-high 67 kills in the regular-season finale Saturday, a 3-2 comeback win at Idaho State. The trio combined for 43 of the team's total, including a season-best 25 from Jacobsen.
Jacobsen, who earned All-Big Sky First Team honors on Tuesday, has been blistering hot over the last two weeks, averaging 4.33 kills per set over the last four matches. That stretch has lifted her overall season average to 3.60, which ranks second in the conference.
Both Davis and Gappmayer were voted to the All-Big Sky Second Team and along with Jacobsen form one of the league's most potent offenses. In conference play for the regular season, NAU ranked second in hitting percentage at .241 and fifth in kills per set at 12.64.
Sophomores Millie O'Ketter and sophomore Jordan Elder have been standouts as part of a solid NAU defensive effort as well. The team allowed opponents to hit only .168 in conference play, third-best in the Big Sky. Since NAU's last match against Montana State, O'Ketter has averaged 4.80 digs per set in her last seven matches. She finished the regular season third in Big Sky contests with a dig average of 4.49. Elder ranked 10th in the conference play in blocks at 1.02 per set.
Montana State won three of its final four matches of the regular season, although the Bobcats head into the conference tournament coming off a 3-0 loss to Sacramento State. The Bobcats did pick up an impressive 3-2 win at Portland State last Thursday to start the week, as they take a 14-13 overall record and identical 10-6 Big Sky mark as the Lumberjacks into the tournament.
The Bobcats placed four players on the All-Big Sky Second Team in Hannah Scott, Emma Pence, Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick, who was named the Big Sky's Outstanding Freshman. Scott leads the team in kills at 2.97 per set. Pence is on the of nation's top blockers, ranking second in the country with 141 blocks and 12th with 1.37 blocks per set.
NAU is seeking its third conference title in the last seven seasons and first since 2018. The Lumberjacks have advanced to the semifinals in each of the last three seasons and a total of six times in head coach Ken Murphy's eight years.
Swimming and diving
Theswimming team is heading to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for the A3 Performance Invite this week.
NAU is coming off an impressive win against the University of New Mexico, 180-115. Heading into the first three-day invite of the season, the Lumberjacks are looking to focus on improving their competition and gaining some experience at the A3 performance invite, which is set to begin Thursday and will take place through Saturday.
The A3 Performance Invite began in 2010 and has been hosted by CMU every year since, besides 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols. Five other schools will be participating in the invite in Grand Junction, including Colorado Mesa, CMU Club team, Colorado School of Mines, CSU Pueblo, and Western Colorado.
This will be the Lumberjacks' first time competing in the invite.
Colorado Mesa's team is currently ranked seventh in the CSCAA Division II polls. The Mavericks are returning Lauren White, who is the current record-holder for the 100 back with a time of 55.13, Bella Waters who is a two-time 200 fly winner, and Davy brown, who won the 200 individual medley in 2019.
"Getting on the road will be fun, and going to a three-day prelims and finals meet is a big deal for us, so we're excited for sure. Gaining experience is the big thing. Colorado Mesa has some really good swimmers; they're a top-10 team with some Division II All-Americans," Lumberjacks coach Andy johns said.
While the NAU swimming team is in Grand Junction, the diving squad will host the first Lumberjack Diving Invite Friday and Saturday in Flagstaff.