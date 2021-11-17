NAU Roundup: Volleyball heads to conference tournament

Jacobsen, who earned All-Big Sky First Team honors on Tuesday, has been blistering hot over the last two weeks, averaging 4.33 kills per set over the last four matches. That stretch has lifted her overall season average to 3.60, which ranks second in the conference.

Both Davis and Gappmayer were voted to the All-Big Sky Second Team and along with Jacobsen form one of the league's most potent offenses. In conference play for the regular season, NAU ranked second in hitting percentage at .241 and fifth in kills per set at 12.64.

Sophomores Millie O'Ketter and sophomore Jordan Elder have been standouts as part of a solid NAU defensive effort as well. The team allowed opponents to hit only .168 in conference play, third-best in the Big Sky. Since NAU's last match against Montana State, O'Ketter has averaged 4.80 digs per set in her last seven matches. She finished the regular season third in Big Sky contests with a dig average of 4.49. Elder ranked 10th in the conference play in blocks at 1.02 per set.