NAU Roundup: Volleyball has another road trip on tap, heads to Bozeman for two-match series

NAU improved to 3-1 with a pair of victories against Portland State, becoming one of three teams that own a 3-1 mark in the Big Sky Conference, along with Northern Colorado and Sacramento State, through the first two weeks. Weber State leads the conference at 4-0, while Idaho is also unbeaten in league play at 2-0.

"You can learn from the good and the bad, and we had some examples of that last week where we were a little out of control and a little chaotic," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "But we also had some examples where we were under control and you could see our potential. I know this team is going to figure this all out, and the more we do, the more success we're going to have. Montana State is going to be a great challenge on the road for us and they had a great first weekend, but most of our focus has to be on what we do."