NAU Roundup: Volleyball has another road trip on tap, heads to Bozeman for two-match series

For the second consecutive week, Northern Arizona volleyball heads out on the road for a challenging pair of matches against Montana State.
The Lumberjacks and Bobcats get the weekend started Saturday at 5 p.m. and conclude the series Sunday at 2 p.m., with both matches set to be streamed on Pluto TV channel 1057.
NAU hopes to find similar success as it did during an undefeated trip to Portland last week.
NAU improved to 3-1 with a pair of victories against Portland State, becoming one of three teams that own a 3-1 mark in the Big Sky Conference, along with Northern Colorado and Sacramento State, through the first two weeks. Weber State leads the conference at 4-0, while Idaho is also unbeaten in league play at 2-0.
"You can learn from the good and the bad, and we had some examples of that last week where we were a little out of control and a little chaotic," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "But we also had some examples where we were under control and you could see our potential. I know this team is going to figure this all out, and the more we do, the more success we're going to have. Montana State is going to be a great challenge on the road for us and they had a great first weekend, but most of our focus has to be on what we do."
Meanwhile, Montana State is 1-1 coming off its scheduled bye week. The Bobcats split their season-opening road trip versus Northern Colorado, the defending Big Sky champions, and enter the week ranked No. 4 in the country in blocks with a Big Sky-leading 3.50 per set.
The Lumberjacks defense lifted them last week past the Vikings, with their attack being held in check at times. Needing five sets to knock off Portland State last Saturday and four sets on Sunday, NAU hit only .199 for the weekend after hitting a combined .286 in its two matches versus Sacramento State the week prior.
NAU did average 17.44 digs per set, extending rallies and forcing Portland State into 40 errors and only a .166 attack clip. Five players -- freshmen Lyla Hollis, Millie O'Ketter and Kate Hatch, sophomore Taylor Jacobsen and junior Aubrea Bandfield -- each recorded double-digit digs in both matches.
Hollis leads the team in digs overall with 3.44 per set, which ranks 10th in the conference and second amongst freshmen.
Jacobsen and senior Heaven Harris paced NAU's offense last week, particularly on Sunday with each tallying 19 kills. The 19 kills tied Jacobsen's career high while it was two shy of Harris' career best. Jacobsen ranks second in the conference in kills with four per set and is eighth in hitting at .318. She has registered double-doubles in three of four matches this season.
Harris' 3.13 kills per set places her eighth in the Big Sky entering the weekend, while she also ranks third in hitting percentage at .364. She also begins the weekend just 36 kills shy of 1,000 for her career as she is on the verge of becoming the 15th player in program history to reach the milestone.
The Bobcats, who like the Lumberjacks fell in the Big Sky semifinals in 2019, swept the defending conference champions in the teams' season opener on Jan. 24. Northern Colorado returned the favor the following day, blanking Montana State. Led by three players who rank in the top 15 of the country in blocks, Montana State limited Northern Colorado to a combined .190 hitting percentage.
Jourdain Klein and Kaycee O'Dell are tied for seventh nationally with an average of 1.83 blocks per set, while Emma Pence is 14th with 1.67 per game. O'Dell also leads the Big Sky in hitting percentage at .417 and Pence is right behind at .368.
Montana State showcased a balanced attack in its first two matches with four players averaging more than two kills a game and six players posting at least eight total kills during the Bobcats' opening weekend. Hannah Scott leads the team with 2.50 kills per set.
The two split the season series a season ago, with each team winning on the opposition's home court in five sets. Montana State's five-set win on Oct. 10, 2019, snapped NAU's 13-match home winning streak at the time and also ended an eight-match losing streak to the Lumberjacks going back to 2013. The Lumberjacks responded though by spoiling the Bobcats' Senior Night a month later.
NAU leads the all-time series 42-24 and has won four straight against Montana State in Bozeman.
Women's tennis
Facing off with the Arizona Wildcats for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Lumberjacks produced a few exciting matches early on and to close out the day Friday in Tucson.
After nearly taking the doubles point from the Wildcats, freshman Gina Dittmann cruised to another straight set victory at No. 1 while Mimi Bland rallied back after dropping the first set for a win of her own at No. 3. In the meantime, both Madi Moore and Elinor Beazley battled through 7-5 decisions in sets of their respective matches at No. 6 and No. 5.
"We had big chances to win the doubles point which comes down to small details that make all the difference," Lumberjacks assistant coach Christa Gecheva said. "Several close singles matches too, so we were right there with them. Overall good weekend in terms of progress and being on the right track. The foundation continues to get stronger."
The Lumberjacks opened the day in a battle on two doubles courts. Bland and Ellie Millard led by a game for much of their match at the top spot, while Beazley and Dittmann fought through for multiple ties in their set at No. 3.
Up 2-1, then 4-3 and finally 6-5, Bland and Millard took a step forward from Thursday afternoon's 6-4 loss. Though Arizona's pair of Gitte Heynemans and Khim Iglupas ultimately came away with the victory, they needed a 7-3 victory in a tiebreaker to claim the 7-6 win.
Meanwhile, Dittmann and Beazley evened the match at 1-1, 3-3 and finally 6-6, fighting back from a 5-4 deficit to take a 6-5 lead. Pushed into a tiebreak of their own, the pair of underclassmen beat Emily Maxfield and Kayla Wilkins, 7-2, to take the final doubles match.
Dittmann carried the success into singles, where she dominated her opening set against Jelena Lukic. Earning a 6-0 victory to start her match on court one, Dittmann closed out the first singles decision with a 6-4 final in the second set.
Improving to 4-1 in singles this season, with her lone loss coming against a top 40 player in the country, Dittmann's weekend in Tucson included three victories across her combined four matches of singles and doubles play.
Facing off with the Heynemans at No. 6, Moore continued to battle in singles as she did Thursday. Down 3-1, Moore won four of the next six games to even the set at 5-5 before Heynemans took the opening set 7-5. Similarly, Beazley trailed 5-2 in her second set before putting the pressure back on to at No. 5. Cutting into the lead, Beazley won three of the next four games to come within a game at 6-5 before Iglupas closed out the win.
At No. 3, Bland dropped her first set 6-1 before rebounding with an impressive second-set result. Jumping ahead 2-1, Bland held off Talya Zandberg at 5-4 for a 6-4 victory. Wrapping up the day for the Lumberjacks, Bland earned NAU's second point with a 10-5 win in a third-set tiebreaker.
NAU returns home to face Utah State next Saturday, with the match beginning at 10 a.m.
Soccer
It will be 459 days since the Lumberjacks lined up on the field, gave a team pep talk and fist bumped their opponents. While the effects of COVID-19 pushed the fall 2020 season to now, Northern Arizona has eagerly waited to get back out on the pitch.
Before getting started with the Big Sky Conference slate, NAU will begin its nonconference schedule Sunday at Grand Canyon University.
While GCU is limiting fans to a limited number of students, the Antelopes will have both their live stats and stream running for the duration of the match.
GCU opened up its season against Arizona Thursday, and lost 4-1.
The Jacks will continue their in-state nonconference competition with two more away matches against Arizona State and Arizona prior to Big Sky play in March.
There will be more information to come regarding match times and if fans can attend.
Diving
NAU diving freshmen Victoria Knapp and Maegan Jensen once again earned qualifying scores on the 1- and 3-meter boards Friday against San Diego State and Idaho. This is the second time both divers have met the minimum mark.
In her second qualifying score on the 3-meter, Knapp scored a 319.10 to top both the Aztecs and Vandals. In addition to her first-place finish, she scored 285.65 on the 1-meter springboard and finished third.
Jensen just met the 3-meter qualifying score with 280 points placing third. In the 1-meter, she moved up to a second-place finish with a mark of 288.90.
In addition to the two freshmen, junior Aly Jones earned her own qualifying score on the 1-meter. Placing fourth, Jones racked up 281.75 points, receiving her first collegiate NCAA Zone bid.
The Lumberjacks, Aztecs and Vandals will continue the meet Saturday at 11 a.m.