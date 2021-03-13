NAU Roundup: Volleyball gets Northern Colorado for final regular-season series

The Northern Arizona volleyball team heads to Greeley, Colorado, for its final regular-season series before the conference tournament.

The Lumberjacks take on Northern Colorado Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m. The two matches will be streamed on Pluto TV channel 1059.

One week after squaring off against the Big Sky's first-place team, the Lumberjacks will test themselves again with the defending conference champions at the site of this spring's conference tournament.

Northern Colorado, which is tied with NAU in the standings at 9-3, will host the tournament from March 31 through April 2. The two weekend matches will also be NAU's first road trip in over a month since splitting a pair at Montana State on Feb. 6 and 7. Since then, the Lumberjacks played three home weekends in Flagstaff and their only road trip in that span to Idaho on Feb. 21 and 22 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within NAU's program.

NAU's season-long five-match win streak was snapped Monday by Weber State, but not before the Lumberjacks spoiled the Wildcats' undefeated season. NAU put an end to Weber's perfect 10-0 record with a four-set victory Sunday before the Wildcats returned the favor in a battle between the two conference contenders.