NAU Roundup: Volleyball gets Northern Colorado for final regular-season series

The Northern Arizona volleyball team heads to Greeley, Colorado, for its final regular-season series before the conference tournament.
The Lumberjacks take on Northern Colorado Sunday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m. The two matches will be streamed on Pluto TV channel 1059.
One week after squaring off against the Big Sky's first-place team, the Lumberjacks will test themselves again with the defending conference champions at the site of this spring's conference tournament.
Northern Colorado, which is tied with NAU in the standings at 9-3, will host the tournament from March 31 through April 2. The two weekend matches will also be NAU's first road trip in over a month since splitting a pair at Montana State on Feb. 6 and 7. Since then, the Lumberjacks played three home weekends in Flagstaff and their only road trip in that span to Idaho on Feb. 21 and 22 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within NAU's program.
NAU's season-long five-match win streak was snapped Monday by Weber State, but not before the Lumberjacks spoiled the Wildcats' undefeated season. NAU put an end to Weber's perfect 10-0 record with a four-set victory Sunday before the Wildcats returned the favor in a battle between the two conference contenders.
With two matches remaining before the conference tournament, NAU's attack continues to be led by sophomore outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen and senior opposite hitter Heaven Harris, who are averaging 4.13 and 2.70 kills per set respectively. Both players are in the top 10 in the conference in hitting percentage at .288 and .274, respectively.
Jacobsen ranks second in the Big Sky in kills and has notched double-digit kills in all but one match this season. Meanwhile, Harris has totaled seven double-digit kill matches. Harris could move up a couple of spots on NAU's all-time kills chart this weekend, needing nine to surpass Lexi Sullivan for 13th and 24 to pass Lisa Wylie for 12th in program history.
In the middle, sophomore Neche Newton is coming on strong as an offensive threat, averaging 1.31 kills per set and hitting .474 over her last four matches. Newton, along with freshmen Savannah Bloom and Jordan Elder, have rotated in the two middle blocker spots the last two weeks with Bloom leading the team with 0.89 blocks per set.
Also on a tear of late is freshman Millie O'Ketter, who is averaging 5.26 digs per set in her last five matches. O'Ketter has moved up to sixth in the conference with 3.96 digs per set on the season. In four of her last five matches, O'Ketter has recorded 19 digs or more.
Football
Due to COVID-19 issues at Idaho, Saturday's Northern Arizona football game is being called off. The game was originally supposed to be played in the Walkup Skydome at 1 p.m. The two schools have not announced a make-up date, but there is a chance the game could be moved to next week during each team's bye week.
Sun Sports Editor Lance Hartzler contributed to this roundup.