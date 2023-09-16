After dropping the first of two consecutive matches against New Mexico in Flagstaff on Wednesday, the Northern Arizona volleyball team was unable to get revenge. The Lobos won in straight sets Friday night, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17, at home in Albuquerque.

"I really liked our energy and focus on playing our style of volleyball tonight," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "I give all the credit to the leadership on our team for that. Regardless of the result, they were determined to play a match where we were in control of our side. I thought the match came down to us making some aggressive errors. But again, I give our team credit for competing and trying to make things happen."

Friday's match wrapped up the 11-match nonconference schedule for the Lumberjacks (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky), who picked up wins over Tarleton State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Boise State. Combined, the record of the eight teams that have defeated Northern Arizona so far this season is 39-28.

Sophia Wadsworth was Northern Arizona's bright spot on offense, hitting .385 while collecting seven kills on 13 attempts. It is the redshirt sophomore's fifth time hitting above the .350 mark this season, and her .251 percentage on the season leads the team with at least 100 total attempts.

On the other side of the floor, senior Millie O'Ketter put up 10 digs Friday, marking the third straight match she has picked up at least 10 and the eighth time in 11 matches overall this season.

It will be six days until Northern Arizona takes the court next, beginning 16 consecutive matches against Big Sky competition, starting with a trip to Sacramento, California, to face off with the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

"Our team is learning fast and getting better every week," Murphy said. "I'm excited to carry that momentum into conference next week. There are some big challenges ahead for us, but as long as we keep working and improving, I'm confident that there are some great things ahead for us."