NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls in five-setter to Montana State

The Northern Arizona volleyball team outhit Montana State but could not pull out the five-set win in the Rolle Activity Center Thursday night. The Bobcats moved ahead of the Lumberjacks in the league standings with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 13-25, 15-11 victory, sending NAU (7-11, 5-4 Big Sky) to its second consecutive home loss.

"We knew it was going to be a great match. Montana State is a good team and we came in tonight tied in the standings," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "We're disappointed with the way we competed. We were flat to start the match and we didn't get into a great flow until the fourth set, and when we did we were really good for a while. Statistically we had the advantage, but made a lot of little mistakes on our side that we'll look back and regret."

The Lumberjacks hit .226 in the match and matched the Big Sky's top blocking team in that stat with each team recording 10 blocks. The Bobcats hit .180 and only had one more ace (7-6) and three more digs (78-75) than the Lumberjacks.

As close as the match was, it came down to a small 3-0 Montana State run in the fifth set -- which snapped the 25th and final tie of the match. The three-point spurt broke a 9-9 tie in the decisive game, and NAU could only manage two more points the rest of the match.