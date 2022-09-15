NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls at New Mexico after extended break

In its first match in 11 days, the Northern Arizona volleyball team rebounded from a slow start and challenged a one-loss New Mexico team in Albuquerque before falling 25-11, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23.

The Lumberjacks dropped to 1-5 this season, and the Lobos improved to 8-1.

"The team did a great job regrouping," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "They owned that they could play a little better and over the next three sets they played solid volleyball."

Senior Taylor Jacobsen had an efficient evening, totaling a season-high 22 kills on .297 hitting. Senior Neche Newton recorded her first double-digit kill match of her career, posting 10 kills on .529 hitting. She also led the team with six blocks.

While the seniors posted the two highest kill totals on Wednesday, redshirt freshman Kacee Moore was third with eight kills in her first career match. Moore was previously sidelined with an injury this season following a redshirt year last fall.

"She gained confidence throughout the match," Murphy said. "With it being her first match and considering all that time off, she took some time to get going, but by the end she was playing well. She's someone who can help us out offensively and defensively, and that was good to see."

Despite the loss, Northern Arizona hit a season-best .269 -- with junior Kate Hatch running the attack. Hatch recorded her third double-double of the season with 33 assists and a career-high 17 digs, while also logging a career-high seven kills on 14 attempts without an error.

The Lobos came out swinging and dominated the opening set, hitting .516 in a wire-to-wire victory. New Mexico, which hit .306 for the match, raced out to a 5-1 lead and put away the set early courtesy of a six-point run that increased its lead to 15-4.

The Lumberjacks shook off the rust though and settled in the rest of the night starting with the second set. After falling behind, 15-10, Jacobsen and Newton recorded consecutive kills to begin a methodical charge. Northern Arizona eventually managed to tie it at 21-21 and once again at 22-22 on two of Jacobsen's seven kills in the set. However, New Mexico scored three of the final four points to take a 2-0 overall lead.

The third had 11 ties and four lead changes. The Lobos broke free courtesy of a 7-1 run that opened up a 16-11 advantage before the Lumberjacks snatched the momentum.

Five different Lumberjacks recorded kills -- and redshirt freshman Jordan Cherniss chipped in an ace -- during a 9-2 run that forced a New Mexico timeout with the visitors leading 20-18. Although New Mexico got within a point on three occasions late, Northern Arizona held on for a set win as Newton dumped an overpass for a kill on set point.

"We've been working on that, and they did a good job of keeping their composure and doing what they do all the time in the gym," Murphy said. "That gave us a nice boost and hopefully we can continue that throughout the season."

For the first time this season, Northern Arizona was beat at the service line, with New Mexico holding an 8-2 edge.

Junior Millie O'Ketter led the Lumberjacks with 19 digs and freshman teammate Keira Hall notched her first career double-digit dig match with 11.

Lumberjacks and Lobos will conclude their respective nonconference schedules with a Friday rematch in the Rolle Activity Center at 6:30 p.m.