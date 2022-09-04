NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball falls, 3-0, at Utah Valley

The first set slipped away from the Northern Arizona volleyball team and the two-time defending WAC Tournament champion Utah Valley Wolverines took it from there as Utah Valley pulled off a 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 sweep in Orem, Utah, on Saturday.

The Wolverines (3-3) claimed their own Utah Valley Invitational title with the victory, while the Lumberjacks (1-4) dropped their second consecutive match of the weekend in straight sets.

Northern Arizona led the opening set by as many as four points and as late as 23-22 before Utah Valley clawed back to end the set with a 3-0 run. After the first set loss, Northern Arizona's only leads the rest of the match were 2-1 and 3-2 in the second game.

Following a strong defensive start, the Lumberjacks struggled to contain the Wolverines, as the home team hit .423 in the final two sets including .536 in the second. Utah Valley finished the match hitting .349, while Northern Arizona hit just .152.

"We had some really good pressure early on, especially with our serve," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "Millie (O'Ketter) did a great job scoring on a run and put us in a position to win that (first) set. Honestly, after that I really think Utah Valley started playing at a really high level. With the players that we have out right now, it made it really tough, so I give Utah Valley credit. We just have to get healthy and get our matchups right."

Senior Taylor Jacobsen once again led the Lumberjacks with 15 kills, while redshirt freshman Jordan Cherniss was second with five. O'Ketter paced the Lumberjacks with 12 digs and three of Northern Arizona's six aces.

Jacobsen and O'Ketter were named to the Utah Valley Invitational All-Tournament Team. Jacobsen averaged 5.17 kills, 2.17 digs and 1 block per set and the libero averaged 4.83 digs per set over two days.

Before heading back to Flagstaff, Northern Arizona will stop in Cedar City, Utah, for a Labor Day matchup. The Lumberjacks will face former Big Sky Conference rival Southern Utah at noon on Monday.

The final score Friday may have been a sweep, but Northern Arizona went stride-for-stride with California in the Lumberjacks' first match of the Utah Valley Invitational.

However, the Golden Bears made plays late and ultimately handed the Lumberjacks a 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 sweep in Lockhart Arena.

Aiming for their first win over a Pac-12 team in a decade, the Lumberjacks battled through a tight beginning to Friday's opening set before breaking through with a 4-0 run fueled by two kills from Jacobsen, who finished with a team-high 16 kills.

Jacobsen also recorded her first double-double of the season with 11 digs, which only trailed O'Ketter's 17, and tied a career high with five blocks. Jacobsen's five blocks matched Savannah Hasson's five for the team-lead as Northern Arizona outblocked California, 9-5.