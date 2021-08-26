NAU Roundup: Volleyball faces trio of Power Five teams at season-opening Tiger Classic

The Lumberjacks will serve up the 2021 season on Friday at 1 p.m. against Florida State in the first of three matches this weekend versus Power Five Conference teams. Northern Arizona will also take on host Louisiana State on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Michigan on Sunday at 10 a.m.

"We want to stay within the things that we do well regardless of the pressure that our opponents are putting on us," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "If we can stay in control of our side against this caliber of teams, we're going to feel really good about what we do moving forward into the season. We know that we'll be competitive if we put it together, so we're going to be striving for that. I'll tell you though, our team will be disappointed if we don't come out of this weekend with a win or two. Their expectation is that if we play to our level, we're capable of great things."