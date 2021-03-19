NAU Roundup: Volleyball drops both matches in double header at Northern Colorado

NAU had its blocking dialed in from the start, registering seven total in a first set win. Still, the game was tight with nine ties and four lead changes, and it was Northern Colorado who got to set point first at 24-23. The Lumberjacks withstood two set points, and freshman Lyla Hollis tied it at 25-25 with a kill. Freshman Millie O’Ketter followed with an ace and senior Heaven Harris sealed the opening game with a kill.

After Northern Colorado evened the match with an offensive attack that hit .356 and totaled 20 kills in a wire-to-wire win, NAU gained the edge in the third set with Elder playing a role in all five of the Lumberjacks’ blocks. NAU seized control with a 6-0 run that snapped an 8-8 tie and the Jacks put it into cruise control from there to take a 2-1 match lead.

Although the Bears eventually won the fourth game, and forced a deciding fifth set, the Lumberjacks made them work for it, rallying back from a 16-8 deficit. However, at a critical juncture late, an NAU challenge on a swing by sophomore Taylor Jacobsen off the Northern Colorado block was not overturned, denying the Lumberjacks from tying the score at 21-21. Instead, the Bears kept the point and the 22-20 lead and scored three of the last four.

In the fifth game, Northern Colorado never trailed, racing out to a 6-1 lead that NAU could not overcome.