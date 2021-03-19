NAU Roundup: Volleyball drops both matches in double header at Northern Colorado

The Northern Arizona volleyball team dropped both of its matches at Northern Colorado Wednesday in a doubleheader in Greeley, Colorado.
The day began with the Bears, the defending Big Sky champions. rallying for a five-set win and ended with them sweeping the Lumberjacks. Northern Colorado held court in Bank of Colorado Arena, handing NAU a pair of losses in the Lumberjacks’ final regular-season series.
Northern Colorado opened the day with a 25-27, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 15-7 victory before holding off several NAU comeback efforts in a 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 sweep. NAU concludes the regular season at 9-5, while Northern Colorado moves into sole possession of third place in the Big Sky standings at 11-3.
“We’re not going to overthink today too much,” Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. “This type of format favors a veteran team. We felt there was a lot of growth and we feel our defense is good. UNC did some good things, but this wasn’t about them at all. This was about us executing a little better on our side and if we can wrap our head around that going into the conference tournament, we feel like we match up really well against anyone we could potentially play.”
Northern Colorado claimed the morning match despite NAU registering a season-high 18 blocks, which also matched the program’s high total since 2018. Freshman Jordan Elder had her hand in 12 of NAU’s 18 stuffs, tying the sixth-highest single-match total in program history. Elder’s 12 blocks also tied Karen Burley (1986) and Jenny Treglown (1994) for second-most by a freshman. Burley holds the NAU all-time and freshman block records with 18.
NAU had its blocking dialed in from the start, registering seven total in a first set win. Still, the game was tight with nine ties and four lead changes, and it was Northern Colorado who got to set point first at 24-23. The Lumberjacks withstood two set points, and freshman Lyla Hollis tied it at 25-25 with a kill. Freshman Millie O’Ketter followed with an ace and senior Heaven Harris sealed the opening game with a kill.
After Northern Colorado evened the match with an offensive attack that hit .356 and totaled 20 kills in a wire-to-wire win, NAU gained the edge in the third set with Elder playing a role in all five of the Lumberjacks’ blocks. NAU seized control with a 6-0 run that snapped an 8-8 tie and the Jacks put it into cruise control from there to take a 2-1 match lead.
Although the Bears eventually won the fourth game, and forced a deciding fifth set, the Lumberjacks made them work for it, rallying back from a 16-8 deficit. However, at a critical juncture late, an NAU challenge on a swing by sophomore Taylor Jacobsen off the Northern Colorado block was not overturned, denying the Lumberjacks from tying the score at 21-21. Instead, the Bears kept the point and the 22-20 lead and scored three of the last four.
In the fifth game, Northern Colorado never trailed, racing out to a 6-1 lead that NAU could not overcome.
Jacobsen led the Lumberjacks, who hit. 196 in the morning, with 17 kills while recording her ninth double-double with 13 digs. Junior Aubrea Bandfield also notched a double-double with 22 assists and a career-best 15 digs.
Harris added 11 kills and was one of five players with at least four blocks. Junior Ryann Davis set a new career-high with six stuffs and freshman Millie O’Ketter led the team with 19 digs.
Following the five-set battle in the morning, Northern Colorado swept NAU, jumping out to early set leads and holding off Lumberjack comeback efforts. In the first set, Northern Colorado led 10-3, only for NAU to close late. Two kills by Harris closed the gap to 20-16, and a combo block by Elder and Harris cut the deficit to 21-18.
The Jacks were halted right there, though, as the Bears scored the final four points to claim the initial advantage in match two.
Likewise, in the second set, Northern Colorado’s 9-4 lead was trimmed to one on a kill by freshman Lyla Hollis at 12-11. A Bear error brought NAU within 14-13 before Northern Colorado scored six of the next seven points. NAU staved off two set points following kills by Davis and Jacobsen, but Northern Colorado put away NAU on the ensuing serve.
Northern Colorado hit .417 in the third set, while NAU hit .000, to complete the evening sweep.
The Lumberjacks will take their bye week next week before returning to Greeley for the conference tournament beginning March 31.
Women's tennis
Riding a four-match win streak into the weekend, the Lumberjacks (6-3) will get one more opportunity to prepare for their Big Sky Conference opener.
Traveling west to California, NAU will face the Pacific Tigers (2-5) in Stockton, California, on Friday ahead of a match against the Sacramento State Hornets (0-10) on Saturday. Both will begin at 12 p.m. with the Lumberjacks heading out of state for just the second time this season. The Hornets will also sneak in one last match before beginning their Big Sky schedule against the Lumberjacks, hosting William Jessup in Sacramento on Friday while NAU is in Stockton.
NAU and Sacramento State will be the first match in the Big Sky's South Division that also includes Idaho State and Weber State. The four schools are fighting for just two spots in the Big Sky Conference Tournament, which will come down to the three matches they will play against one another.
"We feel really good going into conference play, especially after the last match on the road when we showed a lot of toughness and maturity," said NAU head coach Ewa Bogusz. "I know the players are excited and happy to compete, and they feel physically and mentally ready for what's to come."
Last year's meeting against the Hornets was canceled just a few days before it was set to take place, with the Lumberjacks winners in three of the past four matches. NAU fell 4-3 its last time in Sacramento, the final loss before rolling to 11 straight victories, a Big Sky Conference title and a NCAA Tournament berth.
Once again, NAU has just two players on its roster who have faced Sacramento State in the past in seniors Ellie Millard and Madi Moore. Likewise, Sacramento State returns just two players from that 2019 match, and it happens to be Millard and Moore's opponents from that day.
Jayden Nielsen held off Millard in a three-set, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3 while Moore beat Frana Ugarkovic 7-5, 6-1 at No. 6.
The Hornets are winless as a team this season, with just seven singles victories and five doubles wins entering the week. Nielsen is responsible for four of the wins in singles, all at No. 1 this year.