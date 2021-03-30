NAU Roundup: Volleyball draws Sac State in Big Sky Conference Championship tourney

After eight weeks and a unique spring season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team opens the 2021 Big Sky Spring Volleyball Championship Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. versus Sacramento State.
The first-round matchup between the Lumberjacks and Hornets from Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado, will be available on Pluto TV Channel 1050.
The league's top eight teams, led by regular season champion Weber State, will converge in Greeley with the semifinals set for Friday and the championship match scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Weber State enters as the No. 1 seed following a 15-1 regular season – with its only loss to NAU on March 7 – and the defending champion and tournament host Northern Colorado as the No. 2 seed. The rest of the field is rounded out by No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 Sacramento State, No. 5 Northern Arizona, No. 6 Southern Utah, No. 7 Idaho and No. 8 Eastern Washington.
The Lumberjacks enter following a 9-5 regular season. Meanwhile, the Hornets – winners of five of their last six matches – went 10-6. The two met the first weekend of the spring in Flagstaff on Jan. 24 and 25 with each taking a match. NAU swept Sacramento State in the season opener and the Hornets claimed the rematch the following night in four sets.
"Obviously we have some confidence that we can play a good match against them," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "The first night we played them, we played really well and dominated that match. The second night humbled us and that is important for any team to know that on any given night, you have to do the things that you do well and respect your opponent the right way and respect yourself the right way, honestly. We respect Sac State so much. They're well-coached and they're always one of the best defensive teams in our conference."
Sophomore Taylor Jacobsen, who was named to the All-Big Sky first team Tuesday along with teammate Heaven Harris, earned the Big Sky's Offensive Player of the Week honor following the weekend series with Sacramento State.
NAU heads to Greeley on a three-match losing streak – just the third such Big Sky skid under Murphy – but all three losses came at the hands of Weber State and Northern Colorado. Still, the Lumberjacks have defeated every team in the tournament field this season with the exception of the Bears, giving the team confidence going into the week.
"We always want to know if we're not good enough yet, at least we know," Murphy said. "We can get back into the gym and work harder. I don't want to go through any stretches where we don't know who we are, so I don't mind that we had that harder schedule (at the end of the regular season). It made us a better team. We're concerned about playing our style because when we do that and control our side, it doesn't have a lot to do with our opponent."
The Jacks have advanced to the Big Sky semifinals in five of the last seven years and have won 10 tournament matches – the most by any Big Sky team since Murphy took over the helm in 2013. NAU is vying for its third NCAA Tournament bid in the last six seasons and first since 2018 when the Lumberjacks won the conference tournament in, coincidentally, Greeley.
As she has done all season, Jacobsen will lead NAU's attack, which ranks fourth in the Big Sky in hitting percentage (.224) and kills (12.33), into the conference tournament. Jacobsen is second in the league with 4.00 kills per set while hitting .275. Jacobsen, who also leads the team with nine double-doubles, has notched double-digit kills in all but two matches. In those two matches, Jacobsen finished with nine.
Defensively, after averaging 1.78 blocks per set through the first seven matches of the spring, the Lumberjacks' block has seen an uptick in the latter half of the season. In the last seven matches, highlighted by a season-high 18.0 blocks on March 17 versus Northern Colorado, NAU is averaging 2.22 blocks per set. Freshman Jordan Elder tied the second-highest single-match block total by an NAU freshman in that match, recording a dozen rejections.
Men's tennis
In back-to-back weeks, Northern Arizona’s men’s tennis has received two Big Sky Player of the Week awards. This week, the conference honored freshman Dominick Buzonics from Sopron, Hungary, after his 5-1 performance.
Buzonics appeared in the starting lineup in both singles and doubles for all three home matches this week in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex. The freshman won all three of his singles matches and two of his doubles, adding on the 5-1 tally to his record.