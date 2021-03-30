NAU Roundup: Volleyball draws Sac State in Big Sky Conference Championship tourney

After eight weeks and a unique spring season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team opens the 2021 Big Sky Spring Volleyball Championship Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. versus Sacramento State.

The first-round matchup between the Lumberjacks and Hornets from Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado, will be available on Pluto TV Channel 1050.

The league's top eight teams, led by regular season champion Weber State, will converge in Greeley with the semifinals set for Friday and the championship match scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

Weber State enters as the No. 1 seed following a 15-1 regular season – with its only loss to NAU on March 7 – and the defending champion and tournament host Northern Colorado as the No. 2 seed. The rest of the field is rounded out by No. 3 Montana State, No. 4 Sacramento State, No. 5 Northern Arizona, No. 6 Southern Utah, No. 7 Idaho and No. 8 Eastern Washington.

The Lumberjacks enter following a 9-5 regular season. Meanwhile, the Hornets – winners of five of their last six matches – went 10-6. The two met the first weekend of the spring in Flagstaff on Jan. 24 and 25 with each taking a match. NAU swept Sacramento State in the season opener and the Hornets claimed the rematch the following night in four sets.