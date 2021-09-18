NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball defeats New Mexico

Trailing by one, Jacobsen evened the score at 22-22 with a kill and New Mexico followed with consecutive errors before Jacobsen capped a 4-0 set-clinching run with another kill by Jacobsen off the block.

New Mexico grabbed the momentum in the third set with a 6-0 run that gave the Lobos an 11-6 lead they would not relinquish despite a valiant late rally by the Jacks. Facing a deficit as large as six, the Lumberjacks rattled off four straight, including a pair of blocks by Elder, to pull within 21-19. However, New Mexico scored the last four points to prevent Northern Arizona from securing its first sweep of the campaign.

In the fourth, the Lumberjacks seized control with Bloom at the service line as she served the Blue & Gold to eight straight points to take a commanding 13-3 advantage. The Lobos refused to go quietly though, immediately cutting the deficit in half with five consecutive points of their own.

The final game was never really in doubt though as New Mexico would not get any closer than four the rest of the way. Davis closed the match with five kills on seven swings and totaling three of her five blocks in the fourth set alone.