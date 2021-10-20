NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball continues conference play at home

The Northern Arizona volleyball team begins the second half of the conference season Thursday with a crucial match with potential seeding implications versus Montana State. The Lumberjacks will conclude the week, and their four-match homestand, with Montana on Saturday in the Rolle Activity Center.
"I like the way our identity is starting to form," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy. "We're becoming a more consistent team. Compared to a month ago or two months ago, we're a lot more aware of who we want to be as a volleyball team. If we can make that type of progress in the next month in the second half of conference, I feel really good about how we could go into the conference tournament."
Due to the altered spring season schedule, the Lumberjacks will host the Bobcats and the Grizzlies for the first time since 2019. Two years ago, Northern Arizona went the distance with both teams, losing to Montana State and beating Montana in five sets, respectively. This will be the only meetings for Northern Arizona with these two teams, meaning the head-to-head tiebreaker is at stake this week.
The tiebreaker could specifically be huge come Thursday, as Northern Arizona enters the week tied with Montana State for fourth in the conference standings at the midway point of the Big Sky schedule. Both teams are 5-3 in league play, two games behind Northern Colorado and Portland State, who are tied for second at 7-1. All four teams trail Weber State, the defending champions, who are undefeated at 8-0.
"I like how we're progressing with our middles and our rights in particular," Murphy said. "We're getting a lot of offense out of those two spots more consistently. We have a lot more balance in our attack that we probably didn't have a month ago."
Montana State split its two matches last week at home, defeating Sacramento State in four sets and falling to Portland State in four. The loss to the Vikings snapped the Bobcats' four-match winning streak as Montana State opens the week tied with Northern Arizona in fourth with a 5-3 conference record. The Bobcats, sitting at 9-10 overall, are led by Hannah Scott offensively.
Montana swept Sacramento State last Saturday following consecutive five-set losses to Eastern Washington and Portland State. After opening conference play with a 0-4 record, the Grizzlies (7-11, 2-4 Big Sky) have won two of their last four matches.
Women's basketball
Just as they were a year ago, the Lumberjacks landed in the top half of the Big Sky Conference in the preseason coaches and media polls released by the conference Wednesday.
With eight of their nine leaders in minutes returning, and two full-time starters from 2019-20 back after missing last season, Northern Arizona enters the season as deep as it has ever been under head coach Loree Payne.
"Right now, we are pretty deep at each position," Payne said. "It's still early, so the biggest thing for us is just being able to stay healthy and maintain that depth, because I think it could be really, really beneficial for us if we have the ability to go 10, 11, maybe even 12 deep on any given night."
With 72 points, the Lumberjacks landed at No. 4 in the Big Sky Coaches' Poll, essentially in a tier of their own. Defending champion Idaho State led the poll with 100 points and all 10 of their possible first-place votes. Montana State followed in second with 85 points and one first-place vote and Idaho rounded out the top three with 82 points. Coaches do not vote for their own teams in the poll.
The Big Sky Media Poll produced a much more clear cut top five, with Northern Arizona in fifth with 171 points and one first-place vote.
Northern Arizona returns Regan Schenck, an All-Big Sky Second Team guard last season, after she averaged 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season. Khiarica Rasheed, the Preseason Big Sky MVP, finished with 13.3 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field across her 22 games and earned All-Big Sky Third Team honors.
The past two Big Sky Newcomer of the Year winners, JJ Nakai and Nina Radford, join the two All-Big Sky honorees with Miki'ala Maio, Lauren Orndoff and Emily Rodabaugh all boasting starting experience across the past two seasons.
Northern Arizona finished 10-10 in Big Sky play last season, landing fifth in conference victories but seventh in the final standings due to a multitude of COVID-19 related cancellations for Southern Utah and Montana. Just two programs, Northern Arizona and Sacramento State, completed their 20-game conference schedule last season.