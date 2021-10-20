NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball continues conference play at home

"I like how we're progressing with our middles and our rights in particular," Murphy said. "We're getting a lot of offense out of those two spots more consistently. We have a lot more balance in our attack that we probably didn't have a month ago."

Montana State split its two matches last week at home, defeating Sacramento State in four sets and falling to Portland State in four. The loss to the Vikings snapped the Bobcats' four-match winning streak as Montana State opens the week tied with Northern Arizona in fourth with a 5-3 conference record. The Bobcats, sitting at 9-10 overall, are led by Hannah Scott offensively.

Montana swept Sacramento State last Saturday following consecutive five-set losses to Eastern Washington and Portland State. After opening conference play with a 0-4 record, the Grizzlies (7-11, 2-4 Big Sky) have won two of their last four matches.

Women's basketball

Just as they were a year ago, the Lumberjacks landed in the top half of the Big Sky Conference in the preseason coaches and media polls released by the conference Wednesday.

With eight of their nine leaders in minutes returning, and two full-time starters from 2019-20 back after missing last season, Northern Arizona enters the season as deep as it has ever been under head coach Loree Payne.