NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball concludes season with two-match roadtrip

Coming off a five-set Senior Day victory, the Northern Arizona volleyball team sets off on its final road trip of the regular season starting today when it faces Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, for a 7 p.m. match.

Northern Arizona (4-17, 3-11 Big Sky) finishes the regular season at Eastern Washington on Saturday for an 8 p.m. contest.

Northern Arizona concluded its home slate with a 3-1 loss to Weber State and a win over Idaho State in five sets. The win marked the second five-set victory for the Lumberjacks after losing five five-set matches previously, four of which came at home.

With one week remaining in the regular season, six out of the eight Big Sky Conference tournament spots have been clinched. Idaho State, Eastern Washington, Northern Arizona and Idaho are all still vying for a postseason berth. Northern Arizona has a chance to keep its postseason hopes alive if it wins both matches this weekend.

The Easter Washington Eagles are 10-16 overall and 5-9 in the Big Sky, coming off a win over Portland State on the road Saturday. Idaho is in the basement of the conference standings, sitting at 4-22 and 1-13 in the conference, with its lone Big Sky victory a 3-1 win over Northern Arizona on the road on Oct. 22.

The Lumberjacks have won seven out of the last 10 meetings with the Eagles. In the five-set victory earlier this season, Northern Arizona had double-digit kills in four out of the five sets, hitting .270. Three Lumberjacks finished with double-digit kills, led by Savannah Hasson with 16 while hitting at a .552 clip. Kylie Moran earned a double-double of 15 digs and 11 kills. Kate Hatch provided 50 assists and Millie O'Ketter tallied 18 digs to lead the way.

O'Ketter will be searching for a milestone of her own his weekend as the junior is just 19 digs away from 1,000 in her three-year, 63-match career with the Lumberjacks. She is currently second in the Big Sky with 4.31 digs per set and 362 total so far this season.

As a team, Northern Arizona is hitting a sluggish .187 entering the weekend and is allowing opponents to strike .229.

For the Lumberjacks, Jordan Elder ranks 10th in the conference with a .304 hitting clip, while Hatch is sixth in the Big Sky with 8.94 assists per set. Kacee Moore leads the team with 2.22 kills per set.