NAU Roundup: Volleyball concludes LSU tournament

An 8-2 run by the Tigers concluded the first set, however, as the hosts put down six kills across the final 10 points.

The second set didn't include as many ties, but a 4-0 run by the Lumberjacks erased an early 8-5 deficit to put the pressure back on the Tigers. A kill by Wadsworth, and a pair for Hollis, combined with an LSU attack error to put Northern Arizona in front for the first time in the set.

Another 4-0 run, this time for LSU, put Northern Arizona down 15-11 en route to a 22-25 set score. Neche Newton's solo block trimmed the Tigers' lead down to one, but the Lumberjacks would not draw as close again and fell behind 2-0.

Jacobsen came out firing in the third set, scoring three kills through the first five points, as Northern Arizona took a 4-1 lead. Another run of ties, this time reaching 12, created the most exciting set of the day and the one that landed in the Lumberjacks' favor.

A kill by Morgan Gappmayer and an attack error by the Tigers forced the home team into a timeout while trailing 20-16. Responding with five straight points, LSU regained a 21-20 advantage, sending the Lumberjacks into a tie of their own.