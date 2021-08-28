NAU Roundup: Volleyball concludes LSU tournament

Its plans altered by Hurricane Ida's impending landfall, the Northern Arizona volleyball team wrapped up its time at the Tiger Classic early with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-27, 25-18 loss to the hosting Louisiana State Tigers Saturday.
Moved up to an early start time on Saturday, the match was planned to be the first half of a doubleheader. With many across Louisiana evacuating, however, Saturday evening's match against the Michigan Wolverines was canceled.
Saturday's lone match with the Tigers proved to be an improvement from Friday's season opener, with Northern Arizona keeping the pressure on LSU in three of the four sets leading to 32 ties and 18 lead changes throughout the match.
Lumberjacks junior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen once again tied a match-best 16 kills while adding 12 digs for her second double-double in as many matches. Lyla Hollis and Sophia Wadsworth added eight and seven kills respectively, with the latter needing just 11 total attacks.
Northern Arizona was swept by Florida State, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16, in the opener of the Tiger Classic on Friday.
Taking an early 4-2 lead in the opening set, the Lumberjacks battled with LSU throughout as neither team took a lead of more than two points until the final eight points of the set. Northern Arizona and LSU tied at 10 different scores, the final coming at 17-17 following an ace for Millie O'Ketter and a kill by Wadsworth.
An 8-2 run by the Tigers concluded the first set, however, as the hosts put down six kills across the final 10 points.
The second set didn't include as many ties, but a 4-0 run by the Lumberjacks erased an early 8-5 deficit to put the pressure back on the Tigers. A kill by Wadsworth, and a pair for Hollis, combined with an LSU attack error to put Northern Arizona in front for the first time in the set.
Another 4-0 run, this time for LSU, put Northern Arizona down 15-11 en route to a 22-25 set score. Neche Newton's solo block trimmed the Tigers' lead down to one, but the Lumberjacks would not draw as close again and fell behind 2-0.
Jacobsen came out firing in the third set, scoring three kills through the first five points, as Northern Arizona took a 4-1 lead. Another run of ties, this time reaching 12, created the most exciting set of the day and the one that landed in the Lumberjacks' favor.
A kill by Morgan Gappmayer and an attack error by the Tigers forced the home team into a timeout while trailing 20-16. Responding with five straight points, LSU regained a 21-20 advantage, sending the Lumberjacks into a tie of their own.
From there the teams essentially traded points, tying at every score from 20 to 25, with kills by Jacobsen and Hollis fighting off match points for the Tigers. With Hollis evening the score at 25-25, O'Ketter landed a pair of service aces to score Northern Arizona's first set victory of the season.
Northern Arizona kept the fourth set close early on, but a 7-7 tie soon turned into a 14-8 advantage for the Tigers and left the Lumberjacks playing catchup for the rest of the set. Errors by LSU brought Northern Arizona within two on a pair of occasions, but just eight kills and 23 total attacks in the fourth meant the Lumberjacks' offense struggled to repeat the success it found one set prior.
Northern Arizona is scheduled to face the Nicholls State Colonels at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Thibodaux, Louisiana, though the match could also be affected by Ida.
Women's soccer
Madison Montgomery scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks in a 2-1 loss against the Arizona Wildcats on Friday night in Tucson.
Arizona scored a quick goal in the first ten minutes of the match, as Kayden Heinrich found the back of the net off of an assist from Jill Aguilera to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
In the 32nd minute, Montgomery raced down the right side and beat her defender to the ball, putting a fast shot on goal that was saved by Wildcats goalkeeper Hope Hisey.
The Wildcats got their offensive momentum rolling and scored their second goal of the game right off the corner kick. Tianna Sidtikun found the ball in the crowded goal box and pushed past the Lumberjacks.
Maddie Shafer sneaked past two Arizona defenders and found Montgomery for the Lumberjacks' goal. Montgomery went one-on-one with the goalie and side stepped Hisey to score.
Northern Arizona heads to Eugene, Oregon, for its last match of its four-game road trip against the University of Oregon on Sunday. The match is set to start at 1 p.m.