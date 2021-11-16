NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball boasts three All-Conference players

The Northern Arizona volleyball team placed three players -- junior Taylor Jacobsen, senior Ryann Davis and redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer -- on the 2021 All-Big Sky Conference teams as voted on by the league coaches. Jacobsen was placed on the First Team, with Davis and Gappmayer named to the second team.

The list was released Tuesday.

For Jacobsen, it is her third career All-Conference award and second consecutive nod on the first team. Davis was honored for the second time, and first since 2018, while Gappmayer's award is her first of her career.

Entering this week's conference tournament, Jacobsen ranks second in the Big Sky in kills at 3.60 per set. In the conference, she also sits at second with an average of 3.69 per set. Additionally, Jacobsen currently ranks second in overall aces per set (0.47) and ace average in conference matches (0.55).

She has come on strong of late, averaging 4.33 kills per set over her last four matches -- three of which have been wins for the Lumberjacks -- including a season-high 25 in the five-set win at Idaho State Saturday. The outside hitter is second on the team with 2.70 digs per set and paces the team with 40 aces, which currently ranks her 35th nationally.