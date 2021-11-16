NAU ROUNDUP: Volleyball boasts three All-Conference players

The Northern Arizona volleyball team placed three players -- junior Taylor Jacobsen, senior Ryann Davis and redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer -- on the 2021 All-Big Sky Conference teams as voted on by the league coaches. Jacobsen was placed on the First Team, with Davis and Gappmayer named to the second team.
The list was released Tuesday.
For Jacobsen, it is her third career All-Conference award and second consecutive nod on the first team. Davis was honored for the second time, and first since 2018, while Gappmayer's award is her first of her career.
Entering this week's conference tournament, Jacobsen ranks second in the Big Sky in kills at 3.60 per set. In the conference, she also sits at second with an average of 3.69 per set. Additionally, Jacobsen currently ranks second in overall aces per set (0.47) and ace average in conference matches (0.55).
She has come on strong of late, averaging 4.33 kills per set over her last four matches -- three of which have been wins for the Lumberjacks -- including a season-high 25 in the five-set win at Idaho State Saturday. The outside hitter is second on the team with 2.70 digs per set and paces the team with 40 aces, which currently ranks her 35th nationally.
Davis is finishing her career on a high note, earning her first All-Conference honor since being named to the second team and being voted Big Sky Outstanding Freshman in 2018. Davis, who is third on the team with 153 kills, has been one of the Big Sky's most efficient attackers, hitting .314 overall and .329 in conference matches, placing her third and fifth respectively.
She has flourished in a six-rotation role over her last four matches, averaging 2.53 kills and 3.13 digs per set during NAU's 3-1 stretch to end the regular season.
Finally getting a chance at an expanded role in her fourth season in the program, Gappmayer has taken the opportunity and ran with it, ranking second on the team with 186 kills and third on the team with 164 digs on her way to her first career All-Conference honor.
Since moving into the lineup permanently at the start of conference play, Gappmayer averaged 2.79 kills and 2.56 digs per set in Big Sky matches. She has posted six double-digit kill performances over the final 11 matches.
With Jacobsen, Davis and Gappmayer honored, NAU has now had at least three All-Conference honorees in seven of the last eight seasons.
The Lumberjacks, seeded fifth, will open the conference tournament against No. 4 Montana State on Thursday in Ogden, Utah.