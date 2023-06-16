Lumberjacks volleyball coach Ken Murphy has released the team's 2023 schedule, which contains 12 home matches, this week.

Northern Arizona will open the home slate with its annual Lumberjack Classic Sept. 7-9.

Before playing hosts to nonconference competition, including Arizona State University, Northern Arizona will be on the road for the first two weeks of the season, beginning with a tournament hosted by Tarleton State Aug. 25-26. Opponents will be announced at a later date.

After the opening weekend, Northern Arizona's next challenge will be at a tournament hosted by Jacksonville University Sept. 1-2. The Lumberjacks will open with the hosts on Sept. 1 and play The Citadel later that afternoon before closing with Florida A&M the following day.

Northern Arizona will welcome Arizona State, Stephen F. Austin and Boise State to town for the Lumberjack Classic. The tournament begins on the evening of Sept. 7 with a matchup between the Lumberjacks and Sun Devils.

Following the Lumberjack Classic, Northern Arizona will host New Mexico on Sept. 13 and will play the Lobos in Albuquerque on Sept. 15 to conclude nonconference play.

The Big Sky stretch of the slate begins for Northern Arizona on Sept. 21 at Sacramento State -- the first of 16 conference matches. Northern Arizona will play each conference opponent at home and on the road, with the exceptions of Eastern Washington and Portland State.

Northern Arizona's Big Sky home opener is set for Sept. 23 against Idaho. After several conference matches, the Lumberjacks will wrap up the home portion of the schedule on Nov. 16 against the Weber State Wildcats and on Nov. 18 against the Idaho State Bengals for Senior Day.

At the end of the regular season, the top eight teams in the conference will qualify for the Big Sky tournament, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 22-25 in Greeley, Colorado.

Northern Colorado is the defending champion.

Murphy begins his 11th year at the helm in 2023 and is joined by eight returners and a class of six newcomers made up of three transfers and three true freshmen.