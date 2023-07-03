With the 2023 season quickly approaching, Northern Arizona volleyball head coach Ken Murphy is welcoming six new additions to the squad. Made up of three true freshmen and three transfers, the newest Lumberjacks look to make immediate impacts in Flagstaff.

Courtney Oilar (Redding, California/Utah) and Hanah Stoddard (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho/Gonzaga) transferred in last semester and spent the spring with the team. They are joined by fellow transfer Karya Suvarioglu, a setter from Izmir, Turkey, who comes to NAU from Missouri State-West Plains.

Melia Barlow (Chandler/Hamilton HS), Avery Gottschalk (Rocklin, California/Rocklin HS), Gigi Greenlee (Scottsdale/Horizon HS) make up the freshman class. Barlow is a setter and defensive specialist, while Greenlee and Gottschalk are middle blockers.

Eight returners round out the 2023 roster under Murphy who is beginning his 11th year as head coach. The campaign opens at Tarleton State for a two-day tournament beginning on Aug. 25-26.

Melia Barlow | Fr. | S/DS | 5-8 | Chandler | Hamilton High School

Barlow was born in Tuba City and spent one season at Tuba City High School before finishing her high school career at Chandler Hamilton. Barlow was a starter and letterwinner during her lone season at Tuba City where she compiled 217 kills, 40 aces, 371 digs, 33 assists and 45 blocks.

During three seasons at Hamilton, she was a two-year starter and team captain. She racked up 2,531 career assists to average 11.4 assists per set while adding 618 digs, 85 kills, 111 aces and 89 blocks.

Barlow earned several accolades during her high school career. In 2021 and 2022, she led the state in assists with 1,227 and 1,299, respectively. She was a two-time 3A North First Team All-Region selection and was named a volleyball all-star by the Navajo Times. Barlow landed on the 6A All-Region and 6A All-Conference first teams and was a 3A honorable mention selection. Additionally, she was the 2021 Navajo Times Player of the Year, a 2021 second-team Maxpreps Underclassmen All-American, a two-time Arizona Republic first-team selection and a Sports 360 Arizona All-Academic honorable mention selection.

Barlow led Hamilton High School to consecutive 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022.

Avery Gottschalk | Fr. | MB | 6-3 | Rocklin, California | Rocklin High School

Gottschalk was coached by Dave Muscarella at Rocklin, where she was a multi-sport athlete. She started all four seasons on the volleyball team and was named a team captain along with being a two-year starter on the basketball team.

For volleyball, she was named first-team All-SFL and was also a four-year scholar athlete. Her club team is Synergy Force and she was named an Optimist Game All-Star. Her senior season saw her appear in 97 sets, garnering 175 kills at a .247 clip to go with 61 total blocks and 33 assists.

Gigi Greenlee | Fr. | MB | 6-3 | Scottdale | Horizon High School

Greenlee was coached by Valorie McKenzie at Horizon where she was a captain and three-year letterwinner and starter. During her career, she played in 282 sets, garnering 539 kills at a .336 clip to go with 270 total blocks. Greenlee led the Huskies to consecutive Arizona 5A titles in 2021 and 2022.

On the national level, Greenlee finished in the top-five at the USAVB Junior Nationals Open Division in 2022 and won the division in 2021 when her squad went undefeated at the tournament and she was named to the All-Tournament team. She was named first team Best and Brightest by the AVCA and earned a 2022 All-American Special Mention from prepvolleyball.com after being named to the AVCA All-American Watchlist and the 2023 High School All-American Watchlist as a senior.

She was a two-time Maxpreps Player of the Match and earned a spot on the Northeast Valley All-Region Second team.

Courtney Oilar | Jr. | PIN | 6-0 | Redding, California | Shasta High School | Utah

Oilar played one season at Utah before transferring to NAU. She competed in five total matches and seven sets, as the Utes went 5-0 in games she appeared in. She had two kills on two different occasions, once against Bradley and the other against Milwaukee. Oilar hit .222 on the year with four kills on nine attempts and just two errors. She had one block on two different occasions.

Prior to Utah, she spent her first collegiate season at Feather River College where she led the squad to a 32-2 overall record. She was a first team AVCA All-American, also earning All-State and All-Region honors. She led the team with 2.93 kills per set at the pin position and recorded a .348 hitting percentage. Oilar earned double-digit kills in 16 matches and posted a season-high 16 kills on two different occasions. Her first 16-kill performance came on a .750 hitting percentage on 20 attempts and just one error. Along with leading the team in kills, she was second in blocks and third in hitting percentage.

At Shasta High School, she was a first-team All-Northern Section honoree her senior year. She also hit at a .446 clip with 373 total kills as a senior, adding 77 total blocks.

Hanah Stoddard | R-Fr. | OH/S | 6-1 | Coeur d'Alene, Idaho | Lake City High School | Gonzaga

Stoddard transferred in from Gonzaga where she redshirted her freshman season.

At Lake City High School, she lettered in four sports and served as a captain for both the Timberwolves and her club team. While at Lake City, she led the Timberwolves to consecutive state tournaments as a junior and a senior. She earned All-IEL honors and was ranked on Scorebook Live's Top 25 Watchlist for the state of Idaho. As a senior, she was named team MVP and was a nominee for Idaho's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Karya Suvarioglu | Jr. | S | 6-0 | Izmir, Turkey | Kavakli | Missouri State – West Plains

A native of Izmir, Turkey, Suvarioglu comes to NAU after a successful junior college career. During her prep career, she played club volleyball for Besiktas Club in the Sultans League, the top league in Turkey. She guided the team to a fourth-place finish in the league and earned the Most Promising Youngest Setter award.

During her second season at the University of New Mexico Military Institute, the Broncos only suffered two losses all season and national champion runners-up. At Missouri State University West Plains, she helped the squad finish third at the national championships.