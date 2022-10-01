NAU Roundup: Vikings' strong first half too much for Lumberjacks to overcome in Portland

Trying to battle back from a 22-point deficit, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks held the Portland State Vikings to just seven points in the second half Saturday while on the road.

However, a 20-point fourth quarter came just short of evening up the game as the Lumberjacks (1-4, 0-2 Big Sky) fell to the Vikings (1-3, 1-1 Big Sky), 35-27 final. Holding possession of the ball for the final 4:11 of the game, the Vikings ran out the clock before the Lumberjacks could get one last look at tying the game.

Northern Arizona’s fourth-quarter rally began with a two-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a 53-yard touchdown reception for Stacy Chukwumezie. Scoring for the first time this season, and first time since last year’s season opener, Chukwumezie added a second score with 4:12 left in the fourth.

Returning last week from a yearlong recovery from a knee injury, Chukwumezie finished with a team-high 104 receiving yards, five receptions and the two scores. Catching the first touchdown along the Lumberjacks’ sideline, he outran the Portland State defense for the final 30 yards and into the end zone.

While the touchdown cut Portland State’s lead to 28-13, the Vikings added on seven more four plays later to push the lead back to 35-13. Riding their pair of running backs, Draycen Hall and George Robinson, the Lumberjacks drove 63 yards in nine plays to add another six points on the board.

After a 19-yard kick return by Jorim Powell set the Lumberjacks up at their own 37-yard line, a pair of 8-yard gains by Robinson put Northern Arizona past the 50. After an incomplete pass, Robinson broke off another 12-yard gain and Isaiah Gerena added 14 on a pass from RJ Martinez. Joined by Hall in the backfield, Martinez hit his running back for a short 2-yard pass before the former broke free for an 18-yard run.

Set up on the goal line, Martinez punched in a 1-yard score two plays later, his second rushing score of the day.

Ending Portland State’s next drive after just five plays, Northern Arizona drove 80 yards in 12 plays for the final score of the day. Aided by a 33-yard reception for Jamal Glaspie and a pair of catches by Ethen Cluff for 27 total yards, the Lumberjacks scored from 10 yards out as Chukwumezie caught Martinez’s fourth-and-3 pass in the left corner of the end zone.

Martinez finished 30-of-42 passing for 318 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Along with Chukwumezie’s receiving totals, Glaspie added 59 yards on four receptions and five other Lumberjacks finished with at least 25 yards through the air. Hall added 54 yards on the ground to his 34 receiving yards while Robinson ran for 47 on 10 carries.

Northern Arizona fell behind 28-7 in the first half as Portland State scored in its first three possessions of the game and added a fourth touchdown midway through the second quarter. The Lumberjacks answered the second score, cutting the lead to 14-7 when Martinez scored his first rushing touchdown of the game, finishing off a seven-play, 65-yard drive. Both sides went scoreless in the third quarter, as Northern Arizona held Portland State to just 41 yards in the quarter.

Returning home for Family Weekend, the Lumberjacks host the Cal Poly Mustangs at Findlay Toyota Field Saturday at 1 p.m.

Volleyball

For the fourth consecutive home match, the Northern Arizona volleyball team pushed their opponent to the distance only to come up just short. On Saturday, the Lumberjacks forced a fifth set against Portland State, but the Vikings emerged with a 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 21-25, 15-6 victory.

Of Northern Arizona’s four straight 3-2 losses in the Rolle Activity Center, three have come within the first two weeks of conference play. Following their most recent defeat, the Lumberjacks are 1-10 overall and 0-4 in the Big Sky.

“We’ve played four conference matches and we’ve been in all of them,” said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy. “We’ve had stretches of each match where we’ve felt we’ve been in control enough to feel like we should have won them. We’re going in the right direction. It’s difficult to lose some of these matches, but this is when our character shows the most; when we keep fighting and keep pushing and demand that we get the results that we want.”

Junior Millie O’Ketter continued her torrid tear in the dig column, registering her fourth straight 20-dig match with 26.

In the final set, Portland State seized the momentum early with a 4-1 lead that the Vikings maintained throughout. The Vikings hit .240 in the fifth set compared to -.130 for the Lumberjacks.

The Lumberjacks will have just a single match next week with Northern Colorado on deck. The Bears, the defending Big Sky tournament champions and preseason favorite to repeat, will come into Rolle next Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. match following the Northern Arizona Football Family Weekend game.