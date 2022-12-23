NAU Roundup: Viane Talamaivao named offensive line coach

After stops on the staffs at USC and Oregon since completing his playing career with the Trojans, Viane Talamaivao joins the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks as the program’s offensive line coach.

Talamaivao, a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention and freshman All-American, started 37 games at guard for USC between 2014 and 2017 before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 NFL season. USC went 38-16 overall during his playing career and 27-9 in the Pac-12 to go with two appearances in the Holiday Bowl, one in the Rose Bowl and one in the Cotton Bowl. During his senior season, Talamaivao won the team’s Trojan Commitment Award.

Rejoining his alma mater in 2019, Talamaivao spent two seasons as a graduate assistant with USC before moving to an offensive quality control analyst position in 2021. During his time on the USC staff, the Trojans went 17-14 overall with a 15-8 Pac-12 record.

Moving to the Oregon Ducks as a graduate assistant in the fall, Talamaivao worked on the staff as the team finished 9-3 with a 7-2 record in the Pac-12. He has either played or coached under head coaches Steve Sarkisian, Clay Helton and Dan Lanning.

In 2019, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson made the All-Pac-12 First Team and in 2020, offensive tackle Alijah-Vera Tucker also made the All-Pac-12 First Team. Both Jackson and Tucker went on to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft and currently start for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, respectively.

Talamaivao received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2018 and worked toward a master’s degree in communication management from USC during his graduate assistantship.