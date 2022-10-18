NAU ROUNDUP: Veloz scores two, soccer wins fifth straight match

Northern Arizona soccer won its fifth straight match to continue its roll in the Big Sky Conference, beating the Montana Grizzlies, 2-1, in Missoula, Montana, on Sunday.

Just under two minutes into the match, Northern Arizona took the early lead when Allison Veloz scored her third goal of the season. She stole the ball from Montana's goalkeeper on an attempted clearance and scored on an empty net.

In the ninth minute, the Grizzlies put in an equalizer off a header from Delaney Lou Schorr, who awaited a long boot from Ava Samuelson to connect quickly for a goal. It was the first time the Lumberjacks have conceded a goal in five matches.

The teams had similar possession in the first half, but the Lumberjacks led 8-3 in shots.

Veloz picked up her second goal of the day with just 21 minutes remaining, sprinting on the end of a through ball.

With five minutes left in the match, the hosts seemingly scored the equalizer, but it was ultimately called off by the referee as the forward was called for a foul.

The Lumberjacks (6-5-4, 5-1 Big Sky) will finish the regular season with home matches against Sacramento State and Portland State on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks had some success at the ITA Mountain Regional tournament over the weekend in Albuquerque, with multiple round wins in both singles and doubles to give the team some rhythm moving into the rest of the fall season.

Lumberjacks duo Alex Groves and Dominik Buzonics beat the No. 23 ITA-ranked pairing in Montana State's Matej Panik and Jamieson Nathan -- the No. 2 seed in the tournament. Groves and Buzonics advanced on the 8-7 (7-5) win to the quarterfinals.

Buzonics and Groves won their first doubles matchup over New Mexico's Daniil Kakhniuk and Adam Noroozian, 8-6. The duo fell in the quarterfinals to Utah State's David Cierny and Bodin Zarkovic.

Facundo Tumosa and Maikel De Boes also found themselves in the quarterfinals of the ITA doubles draw for the Lumberjacks, earning a victory over Weber State's Sebastian Busman and William Zulch, 8-5. Tumosa and De Boes brought in another 8-5 win in the round of 16 against Boise State's Ryo Minakata and Simon Arca Costas. They dropped their quarterfinal matchup, 8-6, to New Mexico's Jan Pucalka and Alexander Maggs.

Maciej Ziomber and Daniel Torres, as well as duo Piotr Galus and Morgan Donovan, competed in the Lobos draw. Ziomber and Torres played in the quarterfinal match after their first-round bye, falling to Idaho's duo of Francisco Gay and Taiyo Kurata, 8-6.

Galus and Donavan also had a first round bye, making their doubles start in the quarterfinals. The pair secured a 8-5 match win over BYU's Dominik Jakovljevic and Alex Lin. The two moved on to the final after their opponent withdrew in the semifinal matchup, facing off with Idaho's duo of Gay and Kurata and falling, 8-6.

The Lumberjacks were split between draws for singles play as Tumosa, De Boes, Buzonics, and Torres played in the ITA draw, and Groves, Donovan, Galus, and Ziomber played in the Lobos draw.

Tumosa fell in his first singles matchup to Montana freshman Tom Bittner, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. De Boes fell 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4 to Utah State's Cierny.

Buzonics picked up a singles win versus Montana State's Bradley Buckland in quick 6-2, 6-2 fashion before falling in the second round to Air Force's Nick Roman in two sets. Following Buzonics, Torres topped New Mexico State's Corey Clarke, 6-3, 6-4, and then fell to the tournament's No. 2 seed in Utah's Geronimo Busleiman, 6-2, 7-5.

Groves came out of a first-round bye in singles play to get a 6-1, 6-2 victory against New Mexico State's Luca Fe D'ostiani. Advancing to the semifinals, Groves picked up another win against Denver's Raffaello Papajcik with a comeback after dropping the first set 6-1. Groves went on to win the second and third sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Galus also made a run in singles play for the Lumberjacks, picking up impressive wins against BYU players Redd Owen and Jakovljevic to advance to the final matchup of the Lobos draw. As Groves and Galus both made the finals, the match was not played.

The Lumberjacks will now take the next couple of weeks to prepare for the GCU tourney and the Easley Memorial Classic, both taking place the first week of November.