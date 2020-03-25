NAU Roundup: Tyler Day named men's indoor national track athlete of year

In a fitting end to a storied career, Northern Arizona senior Tyler Day was named the 2020 Division I National Men's Track Athlete of the Year for the indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Day is the first-ever Northern Arizona men's cross country/track and field athlete to receive a national athlete of the year honor, and he is just the second Lumberjacks athlete ever to earn the accolade. In 2005 and 2006 respectively, Johanna Nilsson was named the National Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Year and National Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Day is also the first athlete from the Big Sky Conference to earn the honor and the first distance runner to do since Oregon's Edward Cheserek in 2016.

Day had a historic final indoor season and was poised to possibly capture his first career individual national title at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships before they were canceled over concerns of the spread of the coronavirus.

The Gilbert native was a double national qualifier in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, and was set to enter the national indoor championships as a favorite in both events.