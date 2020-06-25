NAU Roundup: Tyler Day named CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northern Arizona distance runner Tyler Day has added another prestigious honor to his list of collegiate accolades: Academic All-American of the Year.

On Thursday, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Day as the Men’s Division I Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-American of the Year, headlining the nation’s top scholar-athletes in the sport.

Joining Day on the CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team was fellow Lumberjacks runner Geordie Beamish, as the pair were both previously voted to the Academic All-District 8 First Team last month. Both Day and Beamish earned their second career Academic All-American honors and first spot on the first team. Day garnered second team honors in 2017 and Beamish last year was on the second team.

Along with basketball’s Brooks DeBisschop, who earned Academic All-American First Team accolades himself, it is the first time in school history that NAU has produced three first team honorees in the same academic year. It is also the first time that the department has had four Academic All-Americans in a year, including volleyball’s Abby Stomp (third team).