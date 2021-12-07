NAU ROUNDUP: Track finishes record-setting meet in Boston

Northern Arizona All-Americans Drew Bosley (redshirt freshman), George Kusche (redshirt junior), Abdihamid Nur (redshirt sophomore) and Nico Young rank within the NCAA top nine this season after running sub-13:30 5K's at Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener over the weekend

In his indoor track debut, Young ran a personal best time of 13:22.59, setting the men's indoor 5,000-meter U20 record, and securing the third-fastest collegiate time this season. The previous U20 indoor 5K record had been held by Chris Derrick since 2009 (13:48.26).

Meanwhile, Kusche set the new men's indoor 5K South African national record with a personal best time of 13:28.95. The previous record was set by Adriaan Wildshutt of Florida State (13:30.55) last year.

Nur also ran a personal best time of 13:22.24, just missing the men's NCAA 5K top-10 all-time list by .07 seconds. Nur currently owns this season's second-fastest indoor time at the distance.

Nur and Young now respectively sit No. 11 and No. 12 on the men's NCAA 5K all-time record list.

Making his first indoor track appearance as well, Bosley finished with a personal best of 13:26.19.

Nur, Young, Bosley and Kusche now sequentially rank No. 2, 3, 6 and 9 on the Division I indoor qualifying list.

In addition, All-Americans Geordie Beamish (13:12.53) and Matthew Baxter (13:30.48), distinguished Northern Arizona alumni gone pro, ran alongside the Lumberjacks athletes at the event, with Beamish finishing second overall for OAC and Baxter placing 13th for NAZ Elite.

The Lumberjacks will continue their season Jan. 14 when NAU hosts the Friday Night Axe 'Em Open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0