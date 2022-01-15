NAU ROUNDUP: Track competes in Axe 'Em Open

On Friday night, the Northern Arizona track and field program not only hosted its first home meet of the season, but the first home meet in more than two years, bouncing back from the prior cancellations due to COVID-19.

"It was amazing to be competing back home in the Skydome," said Michael Smith, NAU's director of cross country and track and field.

More than 20 athletes make their competition debuts for the Lumberjacks. Seven Northern Arizona athletes were named champions and the Lumberjacks earned nine personal best marks across the board.

Starting the day off strong, Carly Watts placed second with a personal record of 15.34 meters in the women's shot put, with teammate Kimberly Buchanan finishing just behind with a throw of 12.34m.

William Beaudry tossed the men's weight 19.71m to secure the lead, John Murphy threw a personal best of 18.46m, and Garret Bernt recorded a solid mark of 18.45m to sweep the event.

Parker Bays (17.59m) and Jacob Kaufman (17.19m) went fifth and sixth, respectively, while CJ McMullen finished seventh with a PR of 16.55m.

Kimberly Buchanan (16.82m) and Jennifer Slater (16.13) represented the Northern Arizona women, respectively placing second and third in the weight throw.

Mitchell Effing claimed the men's long jump gold medal with a leap of 7.20., and Jack Normand won the men's triple jump with a PR of 14.91m.

Lily Margolis and Courteny Weisenberger also set personal bests, triple jumping 11.48m and 11.47m.

Randy Espinoza became a double-event meet champion after conquering both the men's mile (4:23.56) and 3000m run (9:04.87). Aiden Barnhill (4:25.61/9:20.49) posted third-place finishes in both races as well.

Anna Fenske (5:15.12/11:06.66) and Cassi Land (5:18.09/11:11.62) sequentially placed second and third in the women's mile and the 3000m race.

Meanwhile Synfanie Crudder PR'd in the women's 60m preliminary heat (7.69) and final round (7.66); In addition, David Dunlap (6.82) placed second in the men's 60m dash.

Madeline Wilson also posted a women's 60m hurdles PR of 8.89 in event prelims.

The meet concluded with the men's and women's 4x300 relays. LiNay Perry, Marissa Milos, Miracle Onyemaobi and Melanie Loff passed the baton around the track, reaching the women's finish first with a time of 2:42.88, while the men's team composed of Tyson Givens, Erick Thompson, David Dunlap and Trenton Givens crossed the line at 2:19.96.

Northern Arizona squads will host their second meet of the season, The Lumberjack Team Challenge, on Jan. 21.

