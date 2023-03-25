Northern Arizona had a successful first day at the Willie Williams Classic at the University of Arizona Friday, boasting multiple event champions.

David Dunlap picked up a win in the 200-meter race, running a time of 20.65 to dominate the competition and easily take the gold. In the women's 200-meter, Alyssa Colbert finished second with a personal-record time of 23.83. LiNay Perry and Madeline Wilson also PR'd, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

The women's distance group had a solid day, taking the event win in the 1,500-meter race Nikita Moore took the win in the 1,500-meter with a time of 4:25.88. Bryn Morley was close behind, finishing second with a time of 4:26.98. Taryn O'Neill also had a strong race as she ran a time of 4:31.51 to finish fourth, while Alexis Kebbe placed 10th after running a 4:37.17.

Anna Fenske placed first in the 5K, picking up the Lumberjacks' fourth gold of the day. She ran a time of 16:57.37 to easily take the win. Abby Riordan and Victoria Gaitan finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 17:29.73 and 17:36.25.

In the men's 1,500-meter, Aidan Puffer placed third, running a time of 3:53.50. Erik Le Roux finished second in the men's 5K with a time of 14:27.22.

Mitchell Effing won the men's long jump with a mark of 7.79 meters. Ian Lipsey was not far behind in third, jumping 7.21 meters.

Jack Normand tied for second in the men's high jump, hitting a height of 2.05 meters.

The throws group was strong, starting off with two PR's in the men's hammer throw. John Murphy placed fourth with a throw of 65.30 meters, and Desmond Lott finished sixth with a throw of 62.53 meters. Sariyah Horne-Kemp was the Lumberjacks' only competitior in the women's hammer throw, but she also PR'd as she finished ninth with a mark of 51.14 meters.

In the men's discus, the NAU competitors had similar success, with all five making the top-11. Desmond Lott was the top Lumberjack, finishing fifth with a throw of 51.56.

The Lumberjacks were set to continue competing Saturday in Tucson.

Women's tennis

The No. 71 Northern Arizona women's tennis team will host Colorado Monday.

The Lumberjacks (8-5, 4-0 Big Sky) are looking to bounce back after a close loss to New Mexico last week. After dropping the doubles points against the Lobos, NAU won three of their singles matches. Sophia Markova saw an easy victory on court one, with Ana Karen Guadiana Campos taking the win in a back-and-forth match on court two. Elinor Beazly picked up the Lumberjacks third point with a 6-4, 7-6 win at the No. 6 spot.

Colorado is 8-6 so far this season, with wins against Big Sky Conference opponents in Weber State and Eastern Washington.

Monday's match will take place at the NAU Tennis Center beginning at 11 a.m.