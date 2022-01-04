NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field voted best in Big Sky

The Big Sky announced the Preseason Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll results on Tuesday, naming the Northern Arizona men and women unanimous favorites after both teams received all 11 conference first-place votes from conference coaches.

Although the Big Sky has not hosted an indoor championship since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAU men and women will enter this season as defending champions.

Historically, the Lumberjack men have won 23 indoor team titles and have dominated the conference for nine consecutive years. Meanwhile, the women lead the Big Sky with a total of 14 team titles and have been on a hot streak of their own, claiming three of the last four trophies.

Northern Arizona has swept the conference championships 11 times in program history.

The championship meets will take place in Bozeman, Montana, Feb. 24-26.

2021-22 Big Sky Preseason Men's Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll

1. Northern Arizona 121 (11)

2. Montana State 103

3. Weber State 88

4. Idaho 82

5. Idaho State 69

6. Eastern Washington 65

7. Montana 58

8. Southern Utah 53

9. Sacramento State 49

10. Northern Colorado 22

11. Portland State 16

2021-22 Big Sky Preseason Women's Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll

1. Northern Arizona 121 (11)

2. Weber State 100

3. Sacramento State 86

4. Montana State 84

5. Idaho 77

6. Idaho State 74

7. Southern Utah 62

8. Montana 49

9. Eastern Washington 37

10. Northern Colorado 23

11. Portland State 13

Women's tennis

Hosting five matches in Flagstaff within a 19-match regular season, the Lumberjacks will open their season in less than three weeks.

The Lumberjacks, the defending Big Sky Conference champions stretching back to 2019, will open the regular season in Tempe with a pair of matches against UC Davis on Jan. 16 and Arizona State on Jan. 17 as head coach Ewa Bogusz begins her fourth season at the helm.

Northern Arizona opens the season with nine consecutive matches away from Flagstaff, with the home opener coming on March 13 against New Mexico State. The opening road stretch also includes stops in Albuquerque to face New Mexico and Arizona Christian as well as Tucson to face Arizona and San Jose State.

Opening an eight-match Big Sky schedule in Utah, as the conference returns to a full slate of matches after spending a year with divisions, Northern Arizona will face Weber State on Feb. 25 in a rematch of the 2021 Big Sky title match before stopping in Salt Lake City to face Utah two days later. Matches against Wyoming and San Francisco in March set the stage for seven consecutive Big Sky matches.

After stopping in San Francisco, Northern Arizona will face Sacramento State on March 19 and return home to take on Idaho State on March 23 and Eastern Washington on March 27. Taking on Montana State and Montana to begin April, Northern Arizona will host Idaho and Portland State on April 10 and 16, respectively, to close out its home schedule.

Set for a doubleheader against the Vikings on the 16th, the Lumberjacks will host a Tennis Reunion from April 15-17, with alumni and the Flagstaff community welcomed into the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.

Grand Canyon will host Northern Arizona to close out the regular season on April 23 before the Lumberjacks look to defend their back-to-back Big Sky titles in the conference tournament scheduled for April 28 to 30.

Six of Northern Arizona's 11 nonconference opponents are rematches from the 2020-21 season, with Arizona State, Arizona, Grand Canyon, New Mexico, New Mexico State and Wyoming all facing the Lumberjacks a season ago.

While Idaho State, Sacramento State and Weber State joined Northern Arizona in the Big Sky's South Division last season, Eastern Washington and Montana State will face the Lumberjacks for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Northern Arizona swept Portland State 4-0 in the semifinals of the 2021 Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament before edging out Weber State 4-2 for the conference title and the Lumberjacks faced the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season before its cancellation.

