NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field voted best in Big Sky

The Big Sky announced the Preseason Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll results on Tuesday, naming the Northern Arizona men and women unanimous favorites after both teams received all 11 conference first-place votes from conference coaches.
Although the Big Sky has not hosted an indoor championship since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAU men and women will enter this season as defending champions.
Historically, the Lumberjack men have won 23 indoor team titles and have dominated the conference for nine consecutive years. Meanwhile, the women lead the Big Sky with a total of 14 team titles and have been on a hot streak of their own, claiming three of the last four trophies.
Northern Arizona has swept the conference championships 11 times in program history.
The championship meets will take place in Bozeman, Montana, Feb. 24-26.
A Week of Snow
Jovie Ryan catches some air on her sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind her family's Flagstaff house. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow Tuesday afternoon and overnight, creating great sledding conditions throughout the city. Some areas of the city reported getting as much as 10 inches of powder. Another storm is in the forecast over the new few days, with its biggest impact coming Friday; the system could bring an additional 4-12 inches of snow by New Year's Eve, according to the National Weather Service.
A tour group visiting the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff engages in a friendly snowball fight outside of the First Amendment Plaza Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of snow overnight, allowing for great snowplay for locals and visitors.
Alec Sheedy shovels snow outside of his home in downtown Flagstaff Wednesday morning. Flagstaff as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating a hefty job for locals clearing their driveways and sidewalks.
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
Bikes left behind by students on winter break are partially buried in snow Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received seven inches of snow overnight. Another storm is expected to bring more snow and difficult driving conditions to Flagstaff on Friday.
Locals and visitors to Flagstaff enjoyed some snowplay after a system dropped 6 or more inches of snow across the city Tuesday into early Wednesday.
Luke Schmidt catches some air on his sled Wednesday morning on a hill behind his family's Flagstaff house.
Traffic moves past a protected bike lane yet to be plowed on Butler Avenue Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received as much as 10 inches of snow overnight in some areas, creating hazardous road conditions across the city.
The steep section of Forest Avenue is closed Wednesday morning due to ice and snow. Flagstaff received more than 6 inches of overnight in most areas, creating hazardous road conditions.
Milton Road is relatively clear Wednesday morning as traffic moves through Flagstaff not long after a snowstorm dropped between 6 and 10 inches of powder overnight.
Traffic moves on an icy, snow-packed Cedar Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow.
A snow-covered Lone Tree Road is traffic free Wednesday afternoon.
About 30 snowplayers sled down the small hill near Milton Road and Butler Avenue Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received snow overnight.
Traffic moves slowly down Milton Road as drivers are uncertain of road conditions after Flagstaff received snow this week. For more photos of the winter weather, see Page A7.
A Flagstaff resident clears the sidewalk outside of the Flagstaff Climbing gym Wednesday morning after Flagstaff received more than 7 inches of snow overnight in some areas of the city.
Snow-covered trees line the road of an empty campus at Northern Arizona University Wednesday morning. Flagstaff received snow all through the week, turning the town into a winter wonderland.
2021-22 Big Sky Preseason Men's Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll
2021-22 Big Sky Preseason Women's Indoor Track and Field Coaches' Poll
1. Northern Arizona 121 (11)
2. Weber State 100
3. Sacramento State 86
4. Montana State 84
5. Idaho 77
6. Idaho State 74
7. Southern Utah 62
8. Montana 49
9. Eastern Washington 37
10. Northern Colorado 23
11. Portland State 13
Women's tennis
Hosting five matches in Flagstaff within a 19-match regular season, the Lumberjacks will open their season in less than three weeks.
The Lumberjacks, the defending Big Sky Conference champions stretching back to 2019, will open the regular season in Tempe with a pair of matches against UC Davis on Jan. 16 and Arizona State on Jan. 17 as head coach Ewa Bogusz begins her fourth season at the helm.
Northern Arizona opens the season with nine consecutive matches away from Flagstaff, with the home opener coming on March 13 against New Mexico State. The opening road stretch also includes stops in Albuquerque to face New Mexico and Arizona Christian as well as Tucson to face Arizona and San Jose State.
Opening an eight-match Big Sky schedule in Utah, as the conference returns to a full slate of matches after spending a year with divisions, Northern Arizona will face Weber State on Feb. 25 in a rematch of the 2021 Big Sky title match before stopping in Salt Lake City to face Utah two days later. Matches against Wyoming and San Francisco in March set the stage for seven consecutive Big Sky matches.
After stopping in San Francisco, Northern Arizona will face Sacramento State on March 19 and return home to take on Idaho State on March 23 and Eastern Washington on March 27. Taking on Montana State and Montana to begin April, Northern Arizona will host Idaho and Portland State on April 10 and 16, respectively, to close out its home schedule.
Set for a doubleheader against the Vikings on the 16th, the Lumberjacks will host a Tennis Reunion from April 15-17, with alumni and the Flagstaff community welcomed into the Aquatic and Tennis Complex.
Grand Canyon will host Northern Arizona to close out the regular season on April 23 before the Lumberjacks look to defend their back-to-back Big Sky titles in the conference tournament scheduled for April 28 to 30.
Six of Northern Arizona's 11 nonconference opponents are rematches from the 2020-21 season, with Arizona State, Arizona, Grand Canyon, New Mexico, New Mexico State and Wyoming all facing the Lumberjacks a season ago.
While Idaho State, Sacramento State and Weber State joined Northern Arizona in the Big Sky's South Division last season, Eastern Washington and Montana State will face the Lumberjacks for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Northern Arizona swept Portland State 4-0 in the semifinals of the 2021 Big Sky Conference Championship Tournament before edging out Weber State 4-2 for the conference title and the Lumberjacks faced the Grizzlies during the 2019-20 season before its cancellation.