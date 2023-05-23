The Northern Arizona track and field team is headed to the NCAA West Regional, where 25 Lumberjacks athletes will compete for a spot at the NCAA National Championships.

For the men, David Dunlap will compete in both the 100-meter and the 200-meter races. Dunlap is ranked No. 7 in the region in the 200-meter and 10th in the region in the 100-meter dashes.

Colin Sahlman and Kang Nyoak will both run the 1,500-meter races, with Nyoak also competing in the 5K.

Also competing in the 5K for the men will be Theo Quax, Nico Young, Santiago Gomez-Prosser and Cael Grotenhuis. Quax is ranked fourth in the region in the event, while Young is ranked seventh. Grotenhuis will also run the 10K.

Jack Normand and Mitchell Effing will represent the jumps squad for the men, with Normand competing in the high jump and Effing in the long jump and triple jump.

The throws squad will have four athletes competing. John Murphy, Desmond Lott and Garret Bernt will compete in the hammer throw, while Trevor Hook will throw the javelin.

The women will also have plenty of athletes looking to earn a spot at the national meet.

Alyssa Colbert will compete in both the 100-meter and the 200-meter dash races, with Madeline Wilson also running the 200-meter. Kyairra Reigh and LiNay Perry will both the 400-meter dash.

Colbert, Reigh, Perry and teammate Kenya Coburn will also compete in the women's 4x100-meter relay.

Nikita Moore will run both the 1,500-meter and the 5K. Also competing in the 5K will be Annika Reiss, Jesselyn Bries, Bryn Morley and Meagan Van Pelt. Bries will run the 10K too.

Jenna Figueroa will represent the women's jumps squad, competing in the triple jump. Jade Kwinn will be the lone thrower for the women, competing in the javelin.

The NCAA West Regional will take place in Sacramento, California. Competition will begin on Wednesday and conclude Saturday.