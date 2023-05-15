The Northern Arizona University track and field teams claimed titles at the Big Sky Conference outdoor championship meets over the weekend, completing the calendar year sweep in the process.

Members of the programs previously won at the men’s and women’s cross country and indoor track and field championships.

The men scored 220.5 points, the second-highest point total in conference history, while the women scored 192 points.

It is the third consecutive Big Sky outdoor conference sweep that both the men and women have accomplished.

The Lumberjacks claimed a total of 14 gold medals Saturday and set three conference championship records. Northern Arizona’s Annika Reiss was named co-women’s most valuable athlete, and fellow Lumberjacks athlete Alyssa Colbert was named the women’s most outstanding performer.

Lumberjacks distance runner Nico Young produced an impressive victory in the 5,000-meter, with his time setting a new conference championship record. He finished with a time of 13:59.63 to dominate the event. Theo Quax placed fourth in the event for the Lumberjacks with a time of 14:15.27. Santiago Gomez-Prosser and Cael Grotenhuis placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 14:29.62 and 14:31.08 for Northern Arizona.

Young also competed in the 1500m, finishing as runner-up behind teammate Colin Sahlman after clocking a time of 3:49.95. Sahlman ran a time of 3:49.18. Kang Nyoak finished fourth in the event with a time of 3:52.12, and Grotenhuis placed sixth with a time of 3:53.29.

Sahlman was the winner of the 800meter, running a time of 1:50.79 to become a two-time Big Sky champion. Nyoak also competed in the 800m, finishing fourth in a time of 1:52.46.

David Dunlap was a triple-event winner, taking the top spot of the podium in the 100m, the 200m and as part of the 4x100m relay squad. Dunlap ran a wind-aided time of 10.08 in the 100m and a wind-aided time of 20.21 in the 200m as he successfully defended his Big Sky titles.

Kyle Smith also competed in both races, finishing fourth in the 100m with a time of 10.48 and third in the 200m with a time of 20.94. Dunlap and Smith were both members of the 4x100m and 4x400m relay squads. They combined with Trenton Givens and Tyson Givens to run 39.97 in the 4x100m to take gold and 3:10.88 in the 4x400m to earn silver.

Mitchell Effing had a strong outing in the triple jump for the Lumberjacks, winning with a wind-aided jump of 16.01 meters. Teammate Jack Normand finished fifth in the event, hitting a wind-aided mark of 14.12m.

Trevor Hook finished second in the javelin, throwing 65.16m. Porter Sweet finished fourth in the event with a mark of 62.05m.

The men had a good day in the shot put, placing three athletes in the top seven. Parker Bays was Northern Arizona’s top finisher, placing third overall with a mark of 17m. Jake Tucker finished fourth with a mark of 16.55m, and Desmond Lott was not far behind with a throw of 16.45m to place seventh.

The women had just as impressive of a victory, with multiple-event champions.

Both the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams claimed gold and set new conference championship records. Alyssa Colbert, Kyairra Reigh, Kenya Coburn, and LiNay Perry combined to run a time of 44.95 in the 4x100m. In the 4x400m, Perry, Madeline Wilson, LaTrouchka Duke, and Reigh ran a time of 3:38.86.

Colbert picked up yet another gold medal as she won the 100m in a wind-aided time of 11.16. Wilson finished second with a wind-aided time of 11.33, with Duke not far behind in third with a wind-aided time of 11.50. Coburn finished seventh in the event with a wind-aided time of 11.80.

Wilson pushed past Colbert in the 200m to claim gold, running a wind-aided time of 23.25. Colbert ran 23.44. Duke placed third at 23.75. LiNay and Reigh finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Reigh and Perry took the top two spots in the 400m. Reigh ran a time of 52.90 to win, while Perry ran a time of 53.69.

Annika Reiss took the event win in both the 800m and the 1500m. She ran a time of 2:07.34 and hit 4:33.84 in the longer distance. Northern Arizona’s Bryn Morley finished second in the 1500m, running a time of 4:35.99.

The Lumberjacks placed four athletes in the top 8 of the 5000m on the women’s side. Jesselyn Bries led the pack with a third-place finish and a time of 16:52.53. Morley wasn’t far behind in fourth with a time of 17:05.77. Meagan Van Pelt and Anna Fenske finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

Jenna Figueroa had another good day, finishing second in the triple jump. She hit a mark of 12.62m to take home silver. Brenna Rodriguez finished fifth in the event, jumping 12.31m.

In the discus, Sariyah Horne-Kemp saw an impressive throw of 46.98m to finish fourth.