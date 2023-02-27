The Northern Arizona University track & field teams swept the Big Sky Indoor Conference Championships, with the men winning for the 11th year in a row. NAU was also awarded Men’s Most Outstanding Athlete as well as Co-Men’s Most Valuable Athlete and Co-Women’s Most Valuable Athlete.

The Lumberjacks earned a total of 11 gold medals in the second day of competition and broke multiple conference championship records. The men scored a total of 182.50 points while the women scored 200.50. The women’s point total was the highest in conference championship history.

David Dunlap set a new school and conference record in the 200-meter with a time of 20.54, easily giving him the event win. He also claimed victory in the 60-meter, running a time of 6.64. Dunlap’s efforts earned him the titles of Men’s Most Outstanding Athlete as well as Co-Men’s Most Valuable Athlete.

Also earning Co-Men’s Most Valuable Athlete was Drew Bosley, who picked up his second event win today. Bosley put up a strong effort in the 3,000-meter, finishing in a time of 7:59.05 to take home his second gold medal.

Alyssa Colbert and Annika Reiss each took a share of the Co-Women’s Most Valuable Athlete. Colbert took the gold in the 60-meter and 200-meter. She ran a time of 23.97 in the 200-meter, while her time of 7.32 in the 60-meter set a new conference championship record. Reiss won the 3,000-meter and the mile, running times of 9:17.87 and 4:45.53 respectively.

The distance group contributed big to the points total for each team, earning 91 points for the women and 77 points for the men. Behind Reiss in the 3K were four other point scorers for NAU. Elise Stearns finished second with a personal best time of 9:21.50, with Jesselyn Bries not far behind with a personal best time of 9:31.90. Nikita Moore finished fifth with a time of 9:34.50 while Alexis Kebbe finished eighth with a time of 9:43.63.

Scoring points in the 3K behind Bosley were Nico Young, Corey Gorgas, and Kang Nyoak. Young took third place with a time of 8:00.17, with Gorgas in fifth after running a personal best time of 8:10.62. Also scoring points in the race was Nyoak, who finished seventh with a time of 8:13.11.

The men’s mile saw five point scorers from NAU, with Theo Quax leading the way after running a time of 4:03.88 to finish third. Kang Nyoak ran a personal best time of 4:04.87 to place fourth, while freshman Colin Sahlman took fifth place with a time of 4:04.94. Corey Gorgas and Aiden Barnhill finished in sixth and seventh, running times of 4:04.96 and 4:06.02 respectively.

All three women who ran the mile scored, with Annika Reiss and Bryn Morley taking the top two spots. Morley ran a time of 4:46.11 as she finished in a close second behind Reiss. Nikita Moore placed fourth in the race, running a time of 4:49.54.

Another conference championship record fell in the women’s 800-meter, as Maggi Congdon ran a 2:05.71 to easily take home the gold. Bryn Morley finished fifth in the race after running a time of 2:10.98. In the men’s race, Colin Sahlman and Theo Quax finished back-to-back in sixth and seventh. Sahlman ran a tim of 1:51.67 while Quax ran a personal best 1:51.93.

The sprints squad also had a successful second day of the conference championships, seeing multiple event wins. Kyairra Reigh took first place in the women’s 400-meter, running a personal best time of 53.68. LiNay Perry was not far behind, taking second with a personal best time of 53.98. Also scoring in that race for the Jacks was Alonna Johnson, who finished sixth with a time of 55.80.

Reigh saw success in the women’s 200-meter, finishing third with a time of 24.23. Also scoring in that race were La Trouchka Duke and LiNay Perry. Duke finished fourth with a time of 24.28, while Perry placed sixth with a time of 24.37. The men’s race saw three point scorers, with Kyle Smith and Trenton Givens finishing behind David Dunlap. Smith placed third with a time of 21.56, while Givens finished sixth with a time of 21.95.

Smith also scored in the men’s 60-meter, placing seventh with a time of 6.98. In the women’s race, Alyssa Colbert took home the gold but was closely followed by La Trouchka Duke. Duke finished second with a time of 7.40. Kenya Coburn also earned points in the race, finishing sixth with a time of 7.69. In the 60-meter hurdles the women had one competitor, Madeline Wilson, who ran a time of 8.73 to finish sixth. In the men’s race Trenton Givens took second with a time of 7.82, while Wil Peralta finished sixth with a time of 8.15.

Finishing out the day of competition was the 4x400-meter relay teams. LaTrouchka Duke, LiNay Perry, Alonna Johnson, and Kyairra Perry combined to run a time of 3:41.06 to win the event. Trenton Givens, Tyson Givens, Ethan Seppala, and Kyle Smith ran a time of 3:15.67 to finish fifth in the men’s relay.

The men’s weight throw was stacked with Lumberjacks, as they took the top three spots to sweep the podium. John Murphy finished first with a throw of 20.62 meters, with Desmond Lott not far behind in second after throwing 20.15 meters. Parker Bays placed third after throwing a personal best 19.72 meters. Alaina Diggs was the lone women’s throws competitor today, finishing fourth in the shot put after throwing 14.11 meters.

The triple jump saw a pair of second place finishes from Mitchell Effing and Jenna Figueroa. Effing jumped 15.27 meters while Figueroa jumped 12.03 meters to each take home the silver. Also scoring in the event for the men, Jack Normand jumped 14.49 meters to place fifth while Sirr Butler jumped 14.44 meters to finish seventh.

On the women’s side, Kenashalee Kerr finshed fifth with a personal best mark of 11.83 meters while Lily Margolis placed eighth after jumping 11.42 meters. Madeline Wilson was the lone women’s high jumper, tying for sixth place after jumping a height of 1.67 meters.

SWIM AND DIVE

Claiming a decade of dominance, the Lumberjacks won their 10th straight WAC conference title, ending the conference meet with a total of 835 points. NAU set their program record for points scored at a WAC Championship meet, with the highest from a WAC team since 2011 where Boise State finished with 835.

The Jacks broke the WAC record for most consecutive years winning the championship, earning the title every year since the 2013-14 season. The Jacks were previously tied with SMU with nine as the Mustangs had won the championship for nine straight years from 1997-2005.

"Every team is different and every year is different and it still is really fun and really exciting, we are super proud of all their efforts," head coach Andy Johns said. "It's been awesome."

Starting the final day of the WAC Championships 125 points ahead of the second place team in standings, GCU, the Jacks picked up some quick prelims times in preparation for finals.

Jamie Dellwardt and Annie Carlton placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200 back prelims, followed by Gracie Munk in eighth to give the Jacks three athletes in the 'A' final. Sophie Velitchkov placed fourteenth, putting the junior in scoring position for the 'B' final. Bena Koehn served as the lone NAU swimmer in the 100 free, coming in eighth at 51.10 to move on to the 'A' final.

The Jacks moved one up and two down in the 200 breaststroke prelims, with Delaney Phillips finishing 13th behind Cydnie Perkins in 9th and senior Haley Mayhew in third at 2:15.72. Mayhew finished less than a second off of the top two swimmers in the heat to move on to the 'A' final.

In the final preliminary event of the meet, Caylah Jago finished sixteenth at 2:07.23 to enter into the 'B' final. Elsa Musselman finished second in the event, coming in at 2:00.29 in a tight finish with Utah Tech's Reese Hazan who placed first at 1:59.03. Maddy Rey came in just behind the two for fourth place at 2:00.44, with Northern Colorado's Payten Irwin in between for third place at 2:00.34.

NAU started off the finals with the 1650 free as Casey Craffey, Helena Robla-Alvarez, and Francesca Criscione stepped up for the Jacks in the 'A' final. Craffey championed the event for the second consecutive season, earning her career top time with 16:20.50. Craffey's mile time earned her an NCAA 'B' cut standard while the sophomore re-wrote her name in No. 2 in NAU's all-time record book in the event. Criscione entered her career top time in the event as well, placing fourth overall at 16:55.12.

Velitchkov grabbed her season top time in the 200 back finals, swimming in heat 'B' with 2:01.64. The 'A" final came down to the wire in a close finish with Utah Tech's Pia Murray championing the event, Dellwardt finished fourth for her career top time at 1:58.17, followed by Calrton in fifth for her career top time of 1:58.75. Munk finished eighth overall at 2:02.54. Koehn finished the 100 free 'A" final with her career top time of 51.03 in eighth place.

Perkins and Phillips went third and seventh in the 'B' final of the 200 breaststroke, as Perkins earned her career top time of 2:18.29. NAU saw one of its top moments of the meets as Mayhew broke the NAU record in the 200 breaststroke for WAC gold after finishing at 2:12.95. The previous record was set in 2017 at 2:13.02.

With the last individual event of the night, the Jacks went all out in the 200 fly. Rachael Lytle picked up her season top time with 2:05.03 to finish first in the 'C' finals, followed by Kendall Carlson with her career top time of 2:04.77 for second. Jago closed out the 'B' final with second place and a season top time of 2:03.22. Rey earned yet another WAC gold medal in the 200 fly finals with her season top time of 1:58.92 marking 14 medals for NAU in the 2023 WAC Championships.

"We're doing it as a group trying to get it all done, and we did it today," head diving coach Nikki Kelsey said.

NAU earned seven gold, three silver, and four bronze medals with Craffey and Rey each earning two individual gold medals each, while Rey brought in a bronze as well. Mayhew grabbed two herself, coming home with a gold and silver.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Northern Arizona University's No. 71 women's tennis team defeated No. 53 Colorado State 4-3 in a thrilling match that saw multiple matches end in a tiebreak. This victory also extended NAU's home win streak to 25 matches.

The Lumberjacks started their day off with a doubles point win after three hard-fought matches. Patrycja Niewiadomska and Laura Duhl fell early to Ky Ecton and Zara Lennon of CSU in a 6-2 match on court two. Sofia Markova and Ava Neyestani took control of court three, leading the match the entire way and earning a 6-3 victory over Sarka Richterova and Vika Zhadzinskaya.

In the closest double match of the day, Mimi Bland and Ana Karen Guadiana Campos saw a tough battle against Radka Buzkova and Emily Dush. After an initial back-and-forth competition, Bland and Guadiana Campos pulled away with a 6-4 victory to secure the doubles point for NAU.

Laura Duhl was first to finish on court six, falling to CSU's Sarka Richterova despite a strong effort. The sophomore lost the first set 6-3 and fell behind 3-0 early in the second set. She fought hard, pushing the set to a tiebreaker and eventually dropping the set 5-7.

Daryna Shoshyna played on court five for the 'Jacks this morning, finishing her match with a 6-3,6-3 loss against Luana Avelar. On court 4, Ava Neyestani pushed her first set to a tiebreaker, eventually falling 7-6 to Zara Lennon. Her second set ended in a 6-1 loss, giving the Rams their third point of the day.

Sofia Markova dominated her first set on court one. The junior easily started her match off with a 6-2 victory before facing a tough 6-4 loss in the second set. Despite dropping the second set, Markova rallied to an easy 6-0 victory in the third to earn the Lumberjacks their first singles point of the day.

The closest match of the day was on court three between Patrycja Niewiadomska and Sarah Weekly. Both sets went to a tiebreaker, with Niewiadomska finishing victorious. Both sets were back-and-forth the entire way, with the first ending 7-5 in favor of the NAU freshman. The second set concluded 7-6 with a 7-4 tiebreaker also favoring Niewiadomska.

After falling down 2-1 early in the first set, Ana Karen Guadiana Campos came back to earn a 6-3 victory, before facing a 6-4 loss in the second set. The third set was extremely close between Guadiana Campos and Emily Dush, but Guadiana Campos eventually got the upper hand and won the set 6-4.

The Lumberjacks are back on the road next weekend, heading to Oregon for matches against Portland and Portland State. They will first face Portland on Friday at 10 a.m. and will face Portland State the next day at 11 a.m.