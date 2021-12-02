NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field starts season in Boston

Just as the cross country season comes to close, the indoor track and field season rapidly approaches as several Northern Arizona distance athletes will return to action after a successful fall, traveling to Boston University for the Sharon Colyer-Danville Season Opener on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks will be sending All-Americans Drew Bosley (redshirt freshman), George Kusche (redshirt junior), Abdihamid Nur (redshirt sophomore), and Nico Young (freshman) to the track to compete in the men's 5,000 meter.

Bosley, Kusche and Young will make their NAU indoor track debuts.

NAU will compete on the indoor track for the first time since February of 2020, after COVID-19 canceled the postseason and the Lumberjacks opted out of the 2021 season in the interest of program safety from the global pandemic.

Last indoor season, Nur earned Big Sky gold medals in the 3K (8:17.30) and the 5K (14:29.83), while also running a personal best 5K time of 14:08.07 at altitude that converted to 13:39.58, and stood as the 13th-fastest NCAA time of the 2020 season, as the national championship was unfortunately canceled.

Kusche has not competed in a 5K race since the 2019 Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, where he set a personal best of 14:22.75.

While Young has garnered impressive experience on the outdoor track, setting the U20 5K record of 13:24.26 at the Drake Relays and finishing ninth at Olympic Trials (13:35.94), this will be Young's first collegiate appearance on the indoor oval.

After adding a second cross country national team title to his career resume, Bosley will also enter his rookie season in indoor track and field, as a combination of the global pandemic and redshirting have prevented him from stepping on the track.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks added Dani Torres of Valencia, Spain, to the men's tennis team after receiving his official national letter of intent. He will be joining the team in January.

Torres is backed by an impressive tennis career, most recently becoming a quarterfinalist in the Spanish junior nationals. In 2020, Torres was a finalist in the International Tennis Federation J4 bracket. The incoming Lumberjack has multiple national tournament wins under his belt.

He comes from an athletic family, beginning with his mother, Almudena Muñoz Martinez.

She won the gold medal in judo in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She also went on to compete in the World Championships, where she earned runner-up in judo. Father Carlos Torres Montoro was also a world champion in judo for his university.

Torres says he is excited to get started at Northern Arizona, not only for the amazing campus it offers but the extreme level of play he will get to see here.

