The Northern Arizona track field team will be spread out across California to compete in three separate meets.

Beginning today and ending Saturday, the Lumberjacks will be at the Pacific Coast Invitational in Long Beach, Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa and Mt. SAC Relays in Torrance.

Northern Arizona had a few days off after its athletes competed in the Texas Relays, Bobcat Invitational and Stanford Invitational.

At the first day of the Texas Relays in Austin, Northern Arizona saw an impressive performance from Trevor Hook. He competed in the javelin, throwing a distance of 68.49 meters to set a new program record.

Hook is currently ranked first in the Big Sky Conference and 14th in the region in the event.

David Dunlap and Mitchell Effing also performed well at the Texas Relays. The former competed in the 200-meter, finishing eighth with a season-best time of 20.50. Effing finished seventh in the long jump after hitting a mark of 7.75m.

Both are ranked first in the Big Sky in their respective events.

At the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, Alyssa Colbert and Kyairra Reigh had solid performances. Colbert won the 100m with a time of 11.60, and Reigh won the 400m with a personal best time of 53.16.

Both are ranked first in the Big Sky in their respective events, too.

The distance squad had success at the Stanford Invitational in California, where Theo Quax earned a new PR in the 5K, finishing third in his section at 13:29.35.

Drew Bosley also improved in the men's 10K. He finished ninth in a stacked race after recording a PR of 28:18.02 to put him at the top of the conference in the event. In the women's 10K, Jesselyn Bries ran a 33:03.07, putting her at second all-time in Northern Arizona history in the event.

Golf

Saving its best round for last, Northern Arizona concluded play at the Bobcat Desert Classic on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Estrella -- a par-72, 6,279-yard course -- in Goodyear. The Lumberjacks shot a 292 for their best round of the three days to finish the tournament in fourth at 896.

The classic marked the final regular-season tournament for Northern Arizona, which now goes on to defend its Big Sky Conference title at next week's championships.

The Bobcat Desert Classic served as the best preview possible for the championships, as the Lumberjacks competed against seven Big Sky schools and finished third among them. Northern Arizona finished just five strokes behind Weber State, which placed third, while the Idaho Vandals finished second. Grand Canyon won the team title, finishing at 1-under par.

"The ladies kept fighting throughout the three days with hot conditions. Hopefully, the last round's results put momentum into conference," Lumberjacks coach Brad Bedortha said. "Our practices and practice rounds have been great. As a whole team, we have to continue to believe, and our performances will show that."

Freshman Ellena Slater was Northern Arizona's top finisher at the Bobcat Desert Classic, placing fifth overall. She shot 220. It was the third top-five finish for the freshman so far.

Right behind Slater was fellow freshman Lizzie Neale, who tied for sixth. Neale saved her best round for last, firing off a 3-under-par score Tuesday to tie her career low round for the second time.

"Ellena Slater and Lizzie Neale had an awesome performance," Bedortha said.

Hoping to defend its conference title, Northern Arizona will head to the Big Sky championship tournament rounds beginning Monday at 7 a.m. in Scottsdale at the Talking Stick Resort.