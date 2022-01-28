NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field splits up for weekend meets

Northern Arizona track and field will split between the 114th annual Millrose Games, Nebraska Adidas Classic and the University of Washington Invitational this weekend.

Redshirt sophomore Theo Quax and senior George Kusche will travel to New York to compete in the mile at the Michael Blum Invitational on Saturday.

Quax most recently ran a mile at the Lumberjack Team Challenge last weekend but this will be Kusche's first mile competing in a Lumberjacks uniform. Earlier this season, Kusche broke the South African men's 5,000-meter record (13:28).

All-American alumni Geordie Beamish and Guatemalan Olympian Luis Grijalva will also attend the Millrose Games, respectively competing for On Athletics Club and HOKA ONE ONE.

Meanwhile, in Lincoln, Nebraska, sophomore Madeline Wilson will enter the women's pentathlon, as sophomore Mitchell Effing and senior Jenna Figueroa respectively participate in the men's and women's long and triple jump.

Wilson will begin the women's 60m hurdles at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, while the men's long jump will take place at 4:15 p.m., with the women's long jump to follow at 5 p.m. Men's triple jump will start at 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, with the women's triple jump to follow.

This will be Wilson's first pentathlon attempt since the 2020 indoor season, when she scored a personal best score of 3,487 points.

However, Effing and Figueroa have lit a new flame this season, as the former championed both the men's long jump (7.20m) at Northern Arizona's Friday Night Axe 'Em Open, and the men's triple jump (15.08m) at the Lumberjack Team Challenge, and Figueroa placed first in the women's triple jump with a personal best of 11.68m at the Lumberjack Team Challenge last Friday.

A group of distance athletes are also headed to Seattle to compete in the mile on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt sophomore Taryn O'Neill, sophomore Annika Reiss and redshirt freshman Elise Stearns will line up at 11:30 a.m., while redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur, freshman Nico Young, and redshirt freshman Drew Bosley will run at noon.

Last Friday, Young set the No. 1 men's mile time in the NCAA this season, broke the Big Sky Conference record and broke the school record with an altitude converted time of 3:54.07, and Bosley set the ninth-best all-time Northern Arizona men's mile time of 3:58.99.

