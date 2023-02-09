The Northern Arizona track and field team will head back on the road this weekend following last week's home meet, the Ron Mann Classic at the Walkup Skydome.

Two Northern Arizona records fell last weekend, with Alyssa Colbert breaking both the school and Big Sky Conference 60-meter time. Colbert's finish of 7.24 -- altitude adjusted as 7.28 -- puts her first in the Big Sky and 21st in the nation.

Madeline Wilson also set a new record when she scored 3,882 points in the heptathlon. She earned PRs in the high jump, shot put, long jump and the 800m. Her mark of 1.73m in the high jump also puts her at fifth all-time in Lumberjacks history.

Both Colbert and Wilson will be traveling to the Don Kirby Elite Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they will compete in the 200m Friday and Saturday. Competing alongside them will be the remaining sprinters and jumpers, along with the throws group.

Much of the distance squad will travel to Seattle for the Husky Classic. The men will be headlined by Brodey Hasty and Theo Quax. Hasty and Quax finished first and second respectively in the mile at the Ron Mann Classic. They will both compete in the 3K this weekend, with Quax also running the mile.

Nico Young will be traveling to New York City to compete in the 3K at the 115th Millrose Games. Young has not competed since December, when he ran the 5K at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. He placed fifth overall with a time of 13:15.25 to set a new PR and rank fifth on the all-time indoor collegiate 5K list.

Swimming and diving

The Lumberjacks will send six swimmers to UNLV's First Chance Invite in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday in what will be the last competition ahead of the Western Athletic Conference's championships set to take place later this month.

Emma Warner, Abigail Tashlein, Illiana Moore, Brooke Seiber, Samantha Sheridan and Remi Wallce will travel to the two-day competition.

The Lumberjacks competed in this event last season, with 11 swimmers in attendance.

Moore earned a season-best time in the 400 individual medley at the UNLV First Chance Invite last season, finishing in 4:35.05. Seiber also earned a season-best time at last year's competition in the 200 fly with 1:00.02. The senior has competed in the 50 free, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke routinely throughout this season.