NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field split over weekend

The Northern Arizona track and field team will send athletes on the road this week as they compete at Boston University, Texas Tech and the University of New Mexico.

Drew Bosley will be heading to Boston to compete in the 3,000-meter race at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Bosley has not competed since December, when he broke the school and Big Sky Conference 5K record. He ran a time of 13:13.26, moving up to No. 5 on the all-time collegiate 5K list.

Both David Dunlap and Alyssa Colbert will be traveling to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis to compete in the 60m and 200m races. Dunlap and Colbert have each broken the 60m school record already this season.

The jumps squad will send five athletes to Albuquerque for the UNM Team Open. Jack Normand will compete in the high jump and triple jump, and Mitchell Effing will compete in the long jump and triple jump.

Normand competed in high jump at the Lumberjack Team Challenge last Friday, reaching a height of 2.03m, and he will compete in the triple jump for the first time this season. Effing set a school at the Axe 'Em Open on Jan. 13 in the triple jump, reaching 15.81m. He is set to compete in the long jump for the first time this season.

On the women's side, Jenna Figueroa, Kenashalee Kerr and Brenna Rodriguez will also be in Albuquerque. Kerr and Rodriguez will each compete in the long jump and triple jump, while Figueroa will compete in the high jump and triple jump. Figueroa opened her season competing in the high jump last Friday, reaching a height of 1.62m in her first collegiate event appearance. Kerr competed in the triple jump at the same meet, taking third place with a mark of 11.75m.

Men's basketball

With its hopes set on snapping a five-game losing streak, Northern Arizona has one contest this week against Northern Colorado on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks are bottom feeders with a 5-16 overall record and a 1-7 Big Sky Conference mark. All of the loses during the current five-game skid have been decided by less than five points. Northern Colorado, which was picked second in the preseason poll, is just ahead of the Lumberjacks with a record of 7-13 and a 2-6 Big Sky mark.

Nik Mains reached a career milestone last week when he became the 31st men's player to score 1,000 points for Northern Arizona. He has more milestones on the horizon, as he is set to become Northern Arizona's all-time leader in games played Saturday with his 136th career contest.

The Lumberjacks are second in the conference with 14.62 assists per game, and are averaging 71.4 points per game overall and 66.4 in conference play.

Much like Saturday's hosts, the Bears like to shoot from 3-point range, ranking 71st in the nation with 24.4 attempts per game and making 8.8 to rank 46th.

After losing seven in a row, the Bears have won two out of their last three contests, beating Portland State and Idaho.