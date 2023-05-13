Northern Arizona track and field had a successful first day at the Big Sky Conference outdoor championship meet Friday in Greeley, Colorado, with the men sitting in first place and the women in second following the first day of competition.

The best Northern Arizona performance came from the men’s hammer throw competitors, with the Lumberjacks sweeping the four top spots. John Murphy earned gold with a throw of 62.86 meters, Desmond Lott took second with a throw of 60.45m and Garret Bernt rounded out the podium with a mark of 59.65m. Parker Bays finished fourth in the event, throwing 58.03.

The discus throwers also saw success, finishing with the fourth, fifth and sixth spots in the men's competition. Desmond Lott was the top Northern Arizona performer in the event, throwing 53.92m. CJ McMullen wasn’t far behind in fifth with a throw of 52.01m. Jay Nielsen threw 51.60m.

Mitchell Effing finished second in the men's long jump, leaping 7.77m. Jack Normand tied for third in the high jump after clearing a height of 2.02m.

In the first championship race of the day, Northern Arizona's Aiden Barnhill finished eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, finishing in 9:32.70. Santiago Gomez-Prosser competed in the other final of the day, placing second in the 10,000-meter with a time of 29:58.90.

The men qualified four athletes for the finals of the 1,500-meter race. Nico Young, Colin Sahlman, Kang Nyoak, and Cael Grotenhuis were all set. Sahlman and Nyoak will also compete in the finals of the 800-meter dash.

David Dunlap and Kyle Smith both qualified for the finals of the 100- and 200-meter races. Dunlap is the defending Big Sky champion in both events.

The women also had a successful day. Jade Kwinn and Piper Pfister began competition by placing second and sixth, respectively, in the javelin with throws of 45.08 meters and 42.39m.

Jenna Figueroa and Kenashalee Kerr put up an impressive performance in the long jump, finishing second and third, respectively. Figueroa earned a new personal record with a jump of 5.84m, Kerr jumped 5.79m.

Alaina Diggs took eighth in the women's shot put with a mark of 13.38m.

In the only finals race of the day for the women, Meagan Van Pelt and Anna Fenske took sexond and sixth, respectively, in the 10K. Van Pelt ran a 37:35.37. Fenske finished in 37:51.43.

Northern Arizona qualified five women in the 200m. Alyssa Colbert, Madeline, Wilson, Kyairra Reigh, LiNay Perry and LaTrouchka Duke all were set to run in Saturday's final. Perry and Reigh also qualified for the finals of the 400m. Colbert, Wilson and Duke also qualified for the 100m finals, along with Kenya Coburn.