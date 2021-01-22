NAU Roundup: Track and field set for new season starting Saturday

The Lumberjacks open their three-match conference slate when they travel to Sacramento on March 20 before hosting Idaho State less than a week later on March 26. With Weber State's two conference matches also landing before its trip to Flagstaff, the April 17 tilt could decide the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the south.

After opening the season with a pair of matches against Dixie State this Saturday, NAU will also host four other nonconference opponents in Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico and Grand Canyon while also remaining in the state for matches with Arizona State, Arizona and Gonzaga.

The Lumberjacks will also travel to Las Vegas to face UNLV, stop in Stockton on the trip to Sacramento and face New Mexico State and UTEP in El Paso, Texas.

When NAU does step on the court Saturday, it will be the collegiate debut for freshmen Ava Neyestani and Gina Dittmann while Bland and Beazley compete in their ninth and 10th matches as Lumberjacks following their abbreviated freshman campaigns.

With so little experience on the roster this season, Bogusz said the team's culture during her tenure will be crucial in preparing everyone for the late-season run through the conference and hopefully into the conference tournament in Phoenix.

"If we feel prepared and we work hard enough, we should feel good about stepping on the court," Bogusz said. "That's what we are going to go for. With that said, it is different, and we have got to perform."

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

