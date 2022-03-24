NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field picked first in Big Sky

The Big Sky Conference named Northern Arizona men's and women's track and field teams as the unanimous preseason favorites Wednesday.

The men won the 2021 title, claiming their seventh trophy in the last nine seasons, and the women were also champs in 2021.

Additionally, both programs were the conference indoor track and field champs last month, following their cross country championship sweep from the fall.

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Pocatello, Idaho, May 11-14.

Women's tennis

Despite winning the doubles point and opening singles with five first-set victories, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks landed in a battle with the Idaho State Bengals Wednesday afternoon.

With five courts trailing in their respective second sets, Northern Arizona's Mimi Bland, Ava Neyestani, Sofia Markova and Laura Duhl rallied to complete a 6-1 victory for the Lumberjacks over the Bengals (8-4, 2-1 Big Sky). The win, Northern Arizona's 20th straight overall at home, 28th straight at home in the Big Sky and 28th straight against Idaho State, pushed the Lumberjacks to 2-1 in conference play following last week's win at Sacramento State.

"We definitely started off really, really well and then we dropped that energy. That's why we let them back into those second sets -- which shouldn't happen," Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz said. "The girls responded well in the third sets, and Ava didn't even let it get to a third set. I am glad they recognized it and were able to bounce back. But if we see them again and teams of this caliber, they are going to stay in it and we have to keep the energy flowing for a lot longer."

Now in a four-way tie for second in the Big Sky Conference at 2-1, Northern Arizona will face Eastern Washington on Sunday. The match is the second half of a doubleheader as the Northern Arizona men's tennis team hosts the Idaho Vandals.

Women's golf

For the second time in her career, senior Elle Kocourkova was named the Big Sky Conference Women's Golfer of the Week following her individual tournament victory over the weekend at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona. She is the second Northern Arizona golfer to receive the award this season.

Kocourkova became the third Lumberjack to win Northern Arizona's annual home tournament at Oakcreek Country Club and the first since Sofia Anokhina in 2018. Anokhina also earned medalist honors the year prior and Jacquie LeMarr was the first Lumberjack to win in 2014.

She shot 5-under-par 211 (68-73-70), one stroke better than Grand Canyon's Siripatsorn Patchana. Kocourkova was locked in a three-way tie with Patchana and Weber State's Taitum Beck heading into her final hole, a par-5 18, before Kocourkova recorded her 11th and final birdie of the tournament to clinch the victory.

By the end of the tournament, Kocourkova shot her way into the Lumberjacks record book, as her 5-under 211 was a career-best 54-hole score and the second-best score in relation to par in program history and fourth-best score in relation to par in the history of the Red Rocks Invitational.

