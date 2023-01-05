NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field named unanimous conference favorites

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks were voted as the unanimous favorites in the 2022-23 Big Sky indoor track and field coaches' polls.

Both the women's and men's teams claimed victory at last year's indoor conference championships. It was the women's second consecutive championship, and fourth in five seasons. Meanwhile, the men won their 10th consecutive Big Sky title.

The men went on to produce their highest finish ever at the NCAA national indoor championship meet, taking fourth place with a score of 29 points.

The Lumberjacks will return two of the three athletes who contributed to the first national podium finish in school history. Nico Young and Drew Bosley each earned All-American status in the 5,000-meter, finishing third and eighth behind graduate Abdihamid Nur's first individual championship. Young and Nur went on to compete in the 3,000m as well, with Nur taking home a second individual victory and Young finishing seventh.

Northern Arizona has already seen its first competition of the season, sending Bosley, Young, and Elise Stearns to the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Dec. 3. Stearns ran her first career indoor 5K in a time of 15:33.74, smashing both the Northern Arizona and conference records to be ranked seventh in the NCAA.

Bosley and Young also had strong outings in their first race of the season, finishing the 5K with times of 13:13.26 and 13:15.25, respectively. Bosley also broke the school and conference records at the distance while taking the fifth spot on the all-time indoor collegiate 5K list. Young's time was a new PR, moving up to ninth on the same list. Bosley and Young are currently ranked at third and fourth in the NCAA in the 5K.

The Lumberjacks will continue the indoor season with their first home meet of the year on Friday, Jan. 13, in the Walkup Skydome.

Men's poll:

1: Northern Arizona (10) – 100

2: Idaho – 84

3: Montana State – 80

4: Idaho State – 61

5: Weber State – 60

6: Eastern Washington – 51

7: Montana – 44

8: Sacramento State – 36

9: Northern Colorado – 22

10: Portland State – 12

Women's poll:

1: Northern Arizona (10) – 100

2: Idaho – 83

3: Montana State – 70

4: Idaho State – 69

5: Weber State – 59

6: Sacramento State – 51

T7: Eastern Washington – 42

T7: Montana – 42

9: Northern Colorado – 24

10: Portland State - 10