NAU Roundup: Track and field, men's hoops earn academic honors

Bryn Morley represented the NAU women on the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team after ranking 94th in the country in the mile at the conclusion of the 2020 indoor season.

On the hardwood, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team also excelled academically, posting a team GPA of 3.13 during the 2019-20 academic year, earning them the Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for the first time in program history.

The NABC Team Academic Excellence Award was established during the 2012-13 season, marking the eighth year that the NABC recognizes outstanding academic achievement by teams who hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the season.

NAU was one of four Big Sky teams, along with Eastern Washington, Idaho State and Montana, to be recognized with the Team Academic Excellence Award.

The Jacks, led by head coach Shane Burcar, also had a conference-high five student-athletes recognized more than 1,350 men’s basketball student-athletes across the country on the NABC Honors Court. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and spend at least one year at their current institution.