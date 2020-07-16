NAU Roundup: Track and field, men's hoops earn academic honors

The Northern Arizona men’s and women’s track and field programs were honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday for their academic achievements. Both Lumberjack squads were named All-Academic Teams and a total of eight student-athletes were honored as All-Academic Athletes.
The USTFCCCA recognizes teams with the All-Academic Team award for registering a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0. Under the direction of director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith, both the men (3.14) and women (3.47) surpassed the mark.
Individual student-athletes were also recognized by the USTFCCCA. To earn All-Academic distinction, a student-athlete must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25, complete at least one year (two semesters or three quarters) at their institution and finish the indoor season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event or top 48 in any championship relay event.
On the men’s side, five Lumberjack indoor All-Americans were honored on the Division I All-Academic Team. Geordie Beamish (mile, 3,000-meters), Tyler Day (3000m, 5000m), Blaise Ferro (5000m), Theo Quax (mile) and Ryan Raff (5000m) all qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in March before the championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two additional Lumberjacks garnered All-Academic honors as Cade Burks and Parker Joens ranked 42nd in the mile and 50th in the shot put, respectively.
Bryn Morley represented the NAU women on the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team after ranking 94th in the country in the mile at the conclusion of the 2020 indoor season.
On the hardwood, the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team also excelled academically, posting a team GPA of 3.13 during the 2019-20 academic year, earning them the Team Academic Excellence Award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) for the first time in program history.
The NABC Team Academic Excellence Award was established during the 2012-13 season, marking the eighth year that the NABC recognizes outstanding academic achievement by teams who hold a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better for the season.
NAU was one of four Big Sky teams, along with Eastern Washington, Idaho State and Montana, to be recognized with the Team Academic Excellence Award.
The Jacks, led by head coach Shane Burcar, also had a conference-high five student-athletes recognized more than 1,350 men’s basketball student-athletes across the country on the NABC Honors Court. In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior academically, hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher and spend at least one year at their current institution.
Spring 2020 graduates Brooks DeBisschop -- also a First Team CoSIDA Academic All-American -- and Bernie Andre -- who grad transferred to Vermont -- led the NAU honorees and were joined by Luke Avdalovic, Nik Mains and Davy Cummard, who all just completed their junior years academically.
DeBisschop, Andre, Avdalovic, Mains and Cummard are the first Lumberjacks named to the NABC Honors Court in eight years.
NAU’s five individual honorees by the NABC not only led the Big Sky, but ranked in a tie for fifth among D-I institutions. The Lumberjacks were one of five conference teams with at least one Honors Court recipient.
