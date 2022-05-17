NAU ROUNDUP: Track and field men and women sweep Big Sky team titles

Northern Arizona track and field swept the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championship for the second consecutive season, claiming their all-time 24th and 13th respective men's and women's titles in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday. The women finished the meet with 244 points, the most points scored in Big Sky history, and the men's team won with a total of 185 points, the third-highest point total in school history.

The Lumberjacks have now swept the Big Sky cross country, indoor and outdoor team team championship titles in the same calendar year for the third time in program history.

"It's hard to not call this weekend one of the greatest in NAU track and field history," said Michael Smith, director of track and field and Cross County for Northern Arizona.

He added: "These were dominating performances and full-team efforts, and I'm so proud of our athletes and staff. This will be a weekend I will not forget as a coach."

On the final day of competition, the women's squad totaled seven gold-medal-winning performances, three silver and seven bronze medals. They also swept the podium in the 5,000-meter, 1500m, 400m and 200m races.

Women's results:

Jesselyn Bries (16:37), Jessa Hanson (16:41) and Elise Stearns (17:00) swept the women's 5K podium. Annika Reiss (17:08) and Delaney Rasmussen (17:10) also finished fifth and sixth in the event to pick up a total of 31 points.

Meanwhile, Stearns (4:24), Maggi Congdon (4:26), Bryn Morley (4:28), Reiss (4:28) and Cassi Land (4:35) placed first, second, third, fifth and eighth in the women's 1500m to score 30 points for the team.

Melanie Loff (2:09) championed the 800m, as Congdon (2:09) placed second and Morley (2:13.84) finished seventh.

Miracle Onyemaobi (53.61), LiNay Perry (54.31), Kyairra Reigh (54.82) and Hannah Schmidt (56.82) dominated the women's 400m race with finishes of first, second, fifth and eighth for 28 points.

In the women's 200m dash, Alyssa Colbert (23.65), Madeline Wilson (23.81), Onyemaobi (23.95) and Perry (24.50) respectively placed first, second, third and eighth to round out the event with 25 points.

Colbert once again became a double-event champion after her 100m time of 11:33, which set a new school, Big Sky championship meet and all-time Big Sky record.

Wilson (13.87) also placed sixth in the women's 100m hurdles.

In the field, Jade Kwinn championed the javelin with a throw of 49.32m, and Piper Pfister (43.25m) posted a seventh-place performance.

Matilde Roe (14.75m) and Kenashalee Kerr (12.44m) respectively earned bronze medals in the shot put and thetriple jump. Jenna Figueroa (12.12m) placed seventh in the triple jump.

With the team title fully secured, the 4x400m relay squad ran a Big Sky champ meet record of 3:39.17. Northern Arizona placed third in the 4x100m earlier in the day as well (46.02).

Men's results:

The Lumberjacks finished the final day of competition with six gold, one silver and two bronze medals. David Dunlap was named Most Valuable Athlete after scoring a total of 20 points.

Northern Arizona dominated the men's 5K, as Drew Bosley (14:07), Young (14:10), Nur (14:10), Brodey Hasty (14:15) and Ryan Raff (14:18) racked up 27 points with a 1-3-4-5-7 finish.

By no surprise, Abdihamid Nur (3:43) championed the men's 1500m run, followed by Nico Young (3:43), Theo Quax (3:46) and Caleb Easton (3:49) to take first, second, fourth and seventh.

Dunlap posted first-place performances in the men's 100m (10:35) and the 200m (20.39), with Kyle Smith (10.68) and Zachary Sutton (10.79) fifth and eighth in the 100m, and Sutton (21.32), and Erick Thompson Jr. (21.50) coming in sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 200m.

Trenton Givens earned the men's 110m hurdle gold medal with a time of 13.71, and Wil Peralta (21.59) finished seventh.

The Lumberjacks throwers scored 20 points between the hammer throw and the discus.

Jacob Kaufman (61.31m), William Beaudry (60.32m) and Jack Murphy (58.14m) finished 5-6-8 in the hammer, while CJ McMullen (52.89m), Beaudry (52.38m) and Rudy Tapia (51.40m) placed fourth, fifth and sixth in the men's discus.

The jump squad also had a successful day, as Mitchell Effing (15.31m), Sirr Butler (15.14m) and Jack Normand (15.10m) placing sixth, seventh and eighth in the men's triple jump. Normand (1.99m) placed seventh in the high jump as well.

On the track, Theo Quax (1:50) and Alex Alton (52.35) respectively placed fourth in the men's 800m and 400m hurdles.

The Lumberjacks also championed the 4x100m relay (40.17) and placed third in the 4x400m relay (3:12.84).

Northern Arizona will compete in the NCAA West Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, beginning May 26.

