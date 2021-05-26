NAU Roundup: Track and field heads to regionals

The Northern Arizona men's and women's track and field teams will be competing at the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, Texas, from Wednesday to Saturday. A total of 11 women and 15 men declared entry in their respective events for the Lumberjacks.
Most recently, the program's depth was displayed as they dominated the Big Sky Conference outdoor championships meet, respectively earning the men's and women's and 23rd and 12th team titles.
On the women's side, freshman Maggi Congdon, freshman Alaina Diggs, junior Jessa Hanson, junior Melanie Loff, senior Mikayla Malaspina, junior Bryn Morley, junior Taryn O'Neill, senior Jeralyn Poe, senior Delaney Rasmussen, junior Matilde Roe, and freshman Eniko Sara will be competing.
Congdon and Loff will run the women's 800-meter race. This will be Congdon and Loff's first time competing at the regional meet.
Morley will make her regional debut in the 1500m. O'Neill, Malaspina and Rasmussen will compete in the 5000m, in which O'Neill ranks third in the west region and 11th in the NCAA with a time of 15:36.14. The three will travel to the outdoor west regional meet for the first time in their collegiate careers.
Hanson and Poe will run in the 10,000m race. Both Hanson and Poe will travel to the west preliminary round for the first time. However, during her time at Michigan, Poe competed at the east regional meet three times.
Diggs will make her regionals debut in the shot put. Roe will compete in discus. Roe's mark of 54.85 meters measures 24th in the west region.
With a throw of 50.73 meters, Sara declares for javelin, ranked 18th. Sara threw this mark at her first collegiate meet, qualifying for U20 World Championships. Since then, Sara has spent the remainder of season honing her skills and preparing for postseason competition as she ranks 35th in the NCAA.
Representing the Lumberjack men will be sophomore Jake Arnold, senior Cade Burks, senior Nick Coghill, sophomore Caleb Easton, freshman Mitchell Effing, senior Blaise Ferro, senio) Luis Grijalva, junior Brodey Hasty, senior Parker Joens, senior Ryan Lanley, freshman Abdihamid Nur, freshman Kang Nyoak, junior Theo Quax, senior Ryan Raff, and freshman Nico Young.
Lanley and Nyoak enter the west preliminary round for the first time. Lanley, currently ranked 30th in the west region with a time of 1:49.10, and Nyoak, with a time of 1:49.77, earning 41st, will race in the men's 800m.
Burks, Easton and Quax will run in the 1500m. Burks (3:47.74) and Quax (3:49.77) both return to the regional meet after 33rd and 37th place finishes in the men's 1500m in 2019. Easton will make his debut.
Competing in the men's 5000m are Grijalva, currently in ninth in the west region and 14th in the nation with a time of 13:29.02, Hasty, 36th in the region with a time of 13:49.68, and Young, the junior American record holder in the event, currently ranked fourth in the west region and fifth in the NCAA with a time of 13:24.26.
Grijalva will return to the west preliminary round for the third time in his collegiate career, and is also prepared to advance to outdoor nationals for the third time as well.
Declaring for the 10,000m race are Nur and Ferro, who respectively rank second and third in the region and in the nation with times of 27:47.27, and 27:56.30, while Raff holds 39th in the west region with a time of 29:02.15. This will be Ferro and Nur's first outdoor regional meet. Raff will be returning to the meet after a 40th place finish in the 10K in 2019.
The men's field features two dual-event competitors, Effing and Joens.
Effing will make his regionals debut competing in the men's triple jump and the long jump.
Similarly, Joens has declared in the shot put and discus.
Arnold and Coghill will also enter the men's shot put competition.
The top 12 finishers in each event advancing to compete at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon.