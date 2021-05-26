NAU Roundup: Track and field heads to regionals

Diggs will make her regionals debut in the shot put. Roe will compete in discus. Roe's mark of 54.85 meters measures 24th in the west region.

With a throw of 50.73 meters, Sara declares for javelin, ranked 18th. Sara threw this mark at her first collegiate meet, qualifying for U20 World Championships. Since then, Sara has spent the remainder of season honing her skills and preparing for postseason competition as she ranks 35th in the NCAA.

Representing the Lumberjack men will be sophomore Jake Arnold, senior Cade Burks, senior Nick Coghill, sophomore Caleb Easton, freshman Mitchell Effing, senior Blaise Ferro, senio) Luis Grijalva, junior Brodey Hasty, senior Parker Joens, senior Ryan Lanley, freshman Abdihamid Nur, freshman Kang Nyoak, junior Theo Quax, senior Ryan Raff, and freshman Nico Young.

Lanley and Nyoak enter the west preliminary round for the first time. Lanley, currently ranked 30th in the west region with a time of 1:49.10, and Nyoak, with a time of 1:49.77, earning 41st, will race in the men's 800m.

Burks, Easton and Quax will run in the 1500m. Burks (3:47.74) and Quax (3:49.77) both return to the regional meet after 33rd and 37th place finishes in the men's 1500m in 2019. Easton will make his debut.